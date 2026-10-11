Politics

NA President’s visit expected to boost Vietnam-China ties across multiple fields

A Chinese scholar has highlighted the significance of NA President Tran Thanh Man’s visit to China in strengthening political trust, laying a legal foundation for practical cooperation, broadening public support and safeguarding shared regional and international interests.

Professor Cui Shoujun of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China. (Photo: VNA)
Professor Cui Shoujun of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The official visit to China by National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and his co-chairing of the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) will help advance bilateral relations in multiple areas, according to a Chinese scholar.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing, Professor Cui Shoujun of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China said the visit is significant to bilateral ties.

Cui said the visit could be viewed from three perspectives. First, it is a concrete step to implement the consensus reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries. In April, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam chose China as his first destination after being elected president of Vietnam. The two countries issued a joint statement pledging to strengthen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era and advance the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The meeting of the two legislative leaders six months later demonstrates efforts to translate high-level consensus into practical action through different channels.

Second, NA President Man’s visit marks a new phase in the regular operation of the cooperation committee mechanism. In April 2024, the two legislative bodies signed a new cooperation agreement in Beijing, establishing the committee co-chaired by their leaders for the first time. Its first session took place in Hanoi in late August 2025, covering legislation on national security and ways to promote economic, trade, scientific and technological cooperation.

The first session in Vietnam and the second in China show that the mechanism has moved beyond establishment to practical operation, Cui said.

Third, the timing is important as China began implementing its 15th Five-Year Plan, while Vietnam entered a new development phase following the 14th National Party Congress and the start of the 16th NA’s tenure. Both legislative bodies face major responsibilities in lawmaking and oversight, creating favourable conditions for in-depth exchanges on governance experience.

Assessing bilateral legislative ties, Cui described them as having a solid foundation, close exchanges, comprehensive mechanisms and substantive content.

High-level exchanges have intensified. In August 2025, Vice President of the Vietnamese NA Tran Quang Phuong visited China and met with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC. Zhao later visited Vietnam for the 80th anniversary of National Day and held talks with NA President Man. In September that year, Zhong Shan, Chairman of the NPC Financial and Economic Affairs Committee, led a delegation to Vietnam. Both sides saw further potential for economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Regarding comprehensive mechanisms, cooperation also extends to specialised committees and local-level people’s congresses and councils.

The two sides have also expanded exchanges on legislation and oversight, while seeking to share experience in building socialist rule-of-law states and coordinate at multilateral parliamentary forums.

Cui highlighted the visit’s contributions to strengthening political trust, establishing legal foundations for practical cooperation, broadening public support and safeguarding shared regional and international interests.

Legislative coordination plays an important role in advancing infrastructure connectivity and emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and the Internet of Things. It can also facilitate trade, investment and railway links. Candid parliamentary dialogue can also help manage maritime differences appropriately and maintain expectations for mutually beneficial cooperation./.

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