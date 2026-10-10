Politics

PM’s visits create additional development resources for all Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia: minister

A key outcome of the visits was that PM Le Minh Hung and the two neighbouring countries' leaders worked with relevant ministries and agencies to basically resolve outstanding difficulties and obstacles during the implementation of several projects.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo published by VNA)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visits to Laos and Cambodia carry significant political and diplomatic importance, helping strengthen political trust, advance bilateral cooperation and create new development opportunities, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has said.

In an interview granted to the press, Trung noted that these were PM Hung’s first visits to the two neighbouring countries and also his first official trips overseas as head of the Vietnamese Government.

The Laos visit was the first by a key Vietnamese leader and a foreign leader since the country completed the election of key leadership positions, including the Prime Minister and the National Assembly President.

For Cambodia, the trip came as this country is pushing ahead with important plans for its digital economy development strategy, and prepares for upcoming diplomatic activities.

During the visits, PM Hung and leaders of Laos and Cambodia held extensive discussions on ties between their Parties and countries, as well as issues of mutual concern. The exchanges helped strengthen political trust and mutual understanding while providing highly important political orientations for Vietnam’s relations with the two neighbours, Trung said.

All sides also affirmed that defence – security plays a particularly important role and constitutes a pillar of Vietnam's cooperation with Laos and Cambodia, he added.

Highlighting another key outcome, the minister said PM Hung and the two neighbouring countries' leaders reviewed cooperation across various fields, and worked with relevant ministries and agencies to basically resolve outstanding difficulties and obstacles during the implementation of several projects.

As a result, a number of cooperation projects agreed upon by Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodia Party and State leaders were advanced and delivered practical results.

Trung went on to say that the visits also opened up new areas and projects for cooperation, creating additional development resources for all the three countries.

Besides, the trips demonstrated Vietnam’s active implementation of the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress, reflecting the country’s high priority for its neighbourliness with Laos and Cambodia.

They also laid the groundwork for upcoming high-level exchanges as the three countries prepare to mark major anniversaries, including the 65th founding anniversary of Vietnam–Laos diplomatic relations, the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, and the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic ties, according to the minister./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Laos #Cambodia #Vietnam-Laos relations #Vietnam-Cambodia relations Cambodia Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet in Phnom Penh on October 9. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia seek to bolster all-round ties

The two PMs expressed their satisfaction with the positive development of Vietnam-Cambodia relations in recent years. Political ties have continued to be consolidated, with political trust strengthened through regular high-level visits and contacts.

See more

Officials pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the fourth ASEAN–China Justice Forum in Da Nang on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang hosts fourth ASEAN–China Justice Forum

The forum offers a venue for participants to share experience in handling cross-border criminal cases and civil and commercial disputes, as well as to explore ways for more effective cooperation in line with national laws and international treaties.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji at the first session of the Cooperation Committee between the two legislative bodies in Hanoi on August 31, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator’s visit to step up Vietnam–China parliamentary ties

NA President Tran Thanh Man's visit is expected to mark further progress in cooperation between the two Parties and countries, as well as between their parliaments, helping to further develop the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Phnom Penh at noon October 10, concluding the wo-day official visit to Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung wraps up official visit to Cambodia

PM Le Minh Hung’s first official visit to Cambodia as head of the Vietnamese Government is an important diplomatic activity, demonstrating the high priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with Cambodia.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM pledges continued support for Vietnamese community in Cambodia

Sharing the difficulties facing Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia, PM Le Minh Hung said the Vietnamese Government will continue to urge Cambodia to provide favourable conditions for the community to stabilise their lives and secure sustainable livelihoods.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM pays courtesy visits to Cambodian King, Queen Mother

King Norodom Sihamoni voiced firm confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, and through the dedicated efforts by the Vietnamese Government, National Assembly, and people, the country will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in its national construction and development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pays tribute to late Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk (Photo: VNA)

PM pays tribute to King Norodom Sihanouk, lays wreaths at Cambodian monuments

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Cambodia on October 9-10, at the invitation of Prime Minister Hun Manet, marks a particularly significant diplomatic milestone. It underscores the consistent priorities of Vietnam’s foreign policy in the new term, including proactive engagement, strengthened political trust and a stronger focus on translating bilateral commitments into tangible outcomes.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) and CPP President and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen ( Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets with Cambodian People's Party, Senate leader

To further advance bilateral ties in the new era, the two leaders agreed to continue making full use of existing cooperation mechanisms across all channels, including meetings between the two Parties, promote exchanges between young leaders and youth from both countries, and expand cooperation between their legislative, executive and judicial bodies, people’s organisations and localities.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on the afternoon of October 9, beginning an official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. (Photo: VNA)

PM arrives in Phnom Penh, starting official visit to Cambodia

This is PM Hung’s first official visit to Cambodia. It holds particular significance, demonstrating the high priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with Cambodia and contributing to further deepening the bilateral ties of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability”.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, China seek stronger substantive parliamentary cooperation

Stronger cooperation between the Vietnamese and Chinese legislatures will demonstrate their shared commitment to making parliamentary ties more practical and effective, while contributing to the sound development of bilateral relations and bringing tangible benefits to people and businesses in both countries, said Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu.