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Cambodia issues press release on outcomes of Vietnamese PM’s official visit

On political cooperation, both PMs reiterated their consistent position of attaching special significance to the traditional friendship, good neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation and long-lasting stability relations between Cambodia and Vietnam.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (right) welcomes Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in Phnom Penh on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (right) welcomes Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in Phnom Penh on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a press release on October 10 outlining the outcomes of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit on October 9–10, reaffirming the two countries’ commitment to deepening their longstanding friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

​According to the ministry’s statement, during the visit, PM Hung paid courtesy visits to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, met with President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Hun Sen and President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Khuon Sudary, and held talks with PM Samdech Hun Manet. He also laid wreaths and paid homage at the Independence Monument, the Memorial to the late King Norodom Sihanouk and the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Monument.

​The two PMs had candid and cordial discussions on a wide range of issues, including trade, investment, energy, defense and security, border affairs, connectivity, education, tourism, health, and other areas of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, the press release said.

​On political cooperation, both PMs reiterated their consistent position of attaching special significance to the traditional friendship, good neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation and long-lasting stability relations between Cambodia and Vietnam, committing to supporting and assisting each other for development, peace, stability and prosperity. They underscored the value of regular exchanges and engagement among the legislative and executive bodies at all levels.

​To mark the upcoming 60ᵗʰ anniversary of diplomatic relations, they agreed to jointly organise commemorative activities to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defence and security cooperation, including between the armed forces, particularly in capacity building, and praised close cooperation in combating transnational crimes, including online scams.

​On trade, investment and connectivity, the leaders welcomed the continued growth in bilateral trade and agreed to further promote investment and facilitate cross-border trade, with a view to achieving the target of 20 billion USD in the coming years. They also agreed to accelerate the integration of the Meun Chey–Tan Nam International Border Checkpoint into the relevant agreements on transit of goods and land transport, and expedited the connecting point of the Phnom Penh–Bavet and Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway to enhance cross-border connectivity and logistics.

​On education, the leaders emphasised the importance of expanding education and training cooperation as a key pillar of people-to-people connectivity and long-term friendship. They expressed their commitment to scholarships and capacity-building programmes in line with the newly signed Agreement on Education Cooperation.

PM Samdech Hun Manet appreciated the assistance extended by Vietnam in the field of education, including the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship School in Dangkor district, Phnom Penh, which reflected the spirit of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

​They also welcomed continued cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, particularly in research and development, digital technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

​The two sides further agreed to strengthen cooperation in culture, tourism, energy, agriculture and agro-processing, information and communications technology, and the digital economy, with a view to enhancing complementarity and shared prosperity.

During this visit, multiple documents covering areas including education, trade, defense, and security were signed. Both Prime Ministers also delivered keynote addresses at the Cambodia–Vietnam Business Forum.

​On regional and international issues, the two PMs committed to mutual support and coordination in regional and international fora, and underscored the steadfast nature of Cambodia–Vietnam relations amid evolving regional and global dynamics.

​PM Hung reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for Cambodia hosting the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh in November 2026, extended his congratulations to Cambodia, and expressed confidence in its successful organisation of the Summit. PM Samdech Hun Manet expressed his profound appreciation for Vietnam’s steadfast support for Cambodia’s hosting of this important international event.

The Vietnamese leader expressed deep appreciation to PM Samdech Hun Manet, the Cambodian leadership, and the people of Cambodia for the warm hospitality extended to the Vietnamese delegation, according to the press release./.

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