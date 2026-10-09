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Cambodia seeks to improve healthcare quality, support people

Speaking at a ceremony on October 7 marking the 80th anniversary of the University of Health Sciences in Phnom Penh, PM Hun Manet said more than 2.25 million women had benefited from government cash support from pregnancy until their children turn two in the first half of 2026.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian government is stepping up efforts to improve maternal and child healthcare, enhance the quality of medical training and support people amid rising fuel prices and the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict, Prime Minister Hun Manet has said.

Speaking at a ceremony on October 7 marking the 80th anniversary of the University of Health Sciences in Phnom Penh, PM Hun Manet said more than 2.25 million women had benefited from government cash support from pregnancy until their children turn two in the first half of 2026.

The programme covers women from various groups, including workers, Equity Card families, civil servants, police officers and detainees, he noted, adding that the number of beneficiaries increased by 103% from around 1.1 million in 2023.

According to the PM, maternal and child healthcare must begin during pregnancy. The government is also strengthening measures to prevent health risks, including those associated with e-cigarettes, energy drinks and beer.

Regarding human resources development, PM Hun Manet asked the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport to regularly update training methods and link training with practical requirements, while equipping students with skills in analysis, problem-solving and evidence-based decision-making.

Medical training institutions were asked to step up the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and provide students with knowledge of data security, privacy, professional ethics and responsible AI use.

The Ministry of Health must strengthen links among training institutions, hospitals, healthcare facilities and communities, creating opportunities for students to gain practical experience, particularly in primary healthcare and disease prevention, he said.

PM Hun Manet also called for greater research into health issues in Cambodia, including infectious and non-communicable diseases, antimicrobial resistance, maternal and child health, mental health and environmental health. He said that research findings should serve as a scientific basis for policymaking and improving the quality of healthcare services.

In the socio-economic field, the Cambodian government has spent nearly 500 million USD to help stabilise electricity and fuel prices amid rising oil prices./.

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#Cambodia #healthcare quality #maternal and child healthcare #Prime Minister Hun Manet Cambodia
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