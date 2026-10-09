Bangkok named world's best city for 2026

Bangkok (VNA) – Bangkok has topped the list of the “Best Cities in the World: 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards” by Condé Nast Traveller, the renowned travel and lifestyle magazine.

Bangkok scored 97.68 points, surpassing Paris of France with 97.14 points and Istanbul of Türkiye with 96.67 points, which ranked second and third, respectively, according to the magazine's latest poll.​

The other cities in the top 10 were Rome of Italy, Valletta of Malta, Shanghai of China, Tokyo of Japan, Seoul of the Republic of Korea, Sydney of Australia and Amsterdam of the Netherlands.​

Notably, Bangkok did not make the top 20 in the 2025 ranking but rose to the top spot this year. Condé Nast Traveller said the result reflects Thailand's growing appeal among international travellers.

The magazine highlighted Bangkok's vibrant markets, palaces and temples, street food, Michelin star restaurants, rooftop bars and diverse entertainment options.​

In the Old Town, the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew stand out for their distinctive architecture, while Wat Pho is known for its giant reclining Buddha. The city has also gained recognition for combining high-end dining with a vibrant street food culture, offering visitors a diverse culinary experience.​

Bangkok's dramatic rise from outside the top 20 to the No. 1 spot in just one year marks a notable shift in Condé Nast Traveller's ranking and underscores the Thai capital's strong appeal to international visitors in 2026./.​