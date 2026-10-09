Cambodia, World Bank step up water security project

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM) has held a meeting with a World Bank delegation to review progress and agree on an action plan for the next phase of the Cambodia Water Security Improvement Project (CaWSIP).



The meeting on October 5 was co-chaired by MOWRAM Undersecretary of State and Project Director Oeung Chantha and the World Bank Water Practice Manager for the East Asia and Pacific Region Michael Webster.



The two sides conducted a comprehensive review of work carried out so far and agreed on specific directions for the next phase. The MOWRAM representative stressed the importance of keeping the project on schedule, ensuring transparency and accountability, and high efficiency. Recommendations from the World Bank will provide an important basis for the ministry to finalise the project’s operational procedures.



CaWSIP is expected to strengthen water resources management, improve hydrometeorological services and enhance Cambodia’s resilience to natural disasters.

Cooperation between MOWRAM and the World Bank is particularly important as increasingly severe climate change impacts directly affect agricultural production, livelihoods and sustainable economic development in Cambodia./.

VNA