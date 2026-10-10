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Vietnam accelerates science-tech breakthroughs

Following the consolidation of its Steering Committee, the Government has stepped up implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW, completing over 66% of assigned tasks while focusing on removing bottlenecks in institutions, finance, investment and digital transformation.

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