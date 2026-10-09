Project to build big data database on law approved

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has signed a decision approving a project to build a big data database on law, which aims to review and restructure the National Legal Database, ensuring that 100% of legal normative documents are represented in standard machine-readable formats by 2027.



Under Decision No. 1949/QD-TTg dated October 8, 2026, major objectives of the project is to develop the Big Data Database on Law into national legal data infrastructure for integrating, standardising, linking and analysing legal data, as well as providing shared legal data services. It will ensure that data are “accurate, complete, clean, live, consistent and shared”, apply modern technologies and lay the foundation for accurate and effective artificial intelligence (AI) applications.



The project is expected to help reform lawmaking and law enforcement, advance smart legal governance, promote a culture of legal compliance and make the law a national competitive advantage in the new era.



It also targets the digitisation of 100% of legislative drafting dossiers for legal normative documents promulgated from April 30, 2025, when the Politburo issued Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW.



From 2028 to 2030, the project aims to complete the development of a centralised legal data repository, integrating 100% of legal data sources from ministries, agencies and localities. It will also establish a National Legal Knowledge Graph to support smart search, analysis and data use, as well as digital applications for lawmaking and law enforcement.



Platforms and tools will be developed to enable the retrieval, analysis and use of legal data, making legal information more accessible to citizens, businesses, agencies and organisations. This is expected to reduce the time and costs involved in accessing legal information while improving transparency and efficiency in lawmaking, law enforcement and legal compliance.



The database will be developed as an ecosystem of legal data supporting the management, monitoring and use of information throughout the life cycle of legal normative documents, from drafting to implementation.



Priority will be given to integrating and improving core datasets held by ministries, agencies and localities. The scope of legal data will subsequently be expanded to meet needs for data use and analysis and the development of AI applications, thereby improving the quality of lawmaking and law enforcement.



The project identifies several key tasks and solutions, including completing the legal framework for legal data; developing technological infrastructure and platforms for database management and operation; digitising, creating, integrating and standardising data; developing human resources with digital transformation, data governance and legal data analysis skills; using legal data to promote innovation in digital services; ensuring cybersecurity and data security; controlling risks and preventing attempts to manipulate policy; and strengthening international cooperation.



It also identifies the need to develop the technological infrastructure and platforms and ensure effective database management and operation, with the establishment of information technology infrastructure and a dedicated technology platform.



The project provides for digitising legislative drafting dossiers covering the entire process, from registration and drafting to consultation, appraisal, verification and promulgation.



Initially, dossiers for legal normative documents promulgated from April 30, 2025, will be digitised, standardised and integrated./.

VNA