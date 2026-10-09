Sci-Tech

Vietnam targets modern pharmaceutical chemical industry by 2045

By 2030, Vietnam aims to master, acquire and transfer advanced technologies and produce selected essential and strategic pharmaceutical ingredients, prioritising active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), starting materials, chemical intermediates and excipients.

Vietnam targets modern pharmaceutical chemical industry by 2045. (Illustrative photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Vietnam targets modern pharmaceutical chemical industry by 2045. (Illustrative photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has approved a programme on developing Vietnam’s pharmaceutical chemical industry into a modern and high-tech sector with high added value and competitiveness by 2045, aiming to strengthen domestic production capacity, reduce reliance on imported pharmaceutical ingredients and ensure national medicine security.

​Under Decision No. 1954/QD-TTg dated October 8, 2026, the programme seeks to strengthen research, innovation, technology acquisition and transfer, and domestic capacity to manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients. It also aims to establish industrial-scale production of essential and strategic ingredients and build an integrated ecosystem linking research, training, technology transfer, manufacturing and commercialisation.

By 2030, Vietnam aims to master, acquire and transfer advanced technologies and produce selected essential and strategic pharmaceutical ingredients, prioritising active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), starting materials, chemical intermediates and excipients.

The programme targets at least two advanced pharmaceutical chemical research and development centres meeting international standards, with capabilities in process development, testing, scale-up, technology transfer and commercialisation.

All domestic facilities producing pharmaceutical ingredients are expected to meet applicable quality, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and chemical safety requirements. At least 50% of them are to apply digital solutions in production, quality management, and traceability.

The programme also seeks to commercialise high-value-added technologies and products, particularly those that can replace imports, meet domestic manufacturing needs and offer export potential. Exports of high-value-added pharmaceutical chemical products are targeted to grow by at least 10% annually.

By 2045, Vietnam aims to establish a modern, competitive pharmaceutical chemical industry with high added value and a relatively comprehensive ecosystem spanning research, innovation, technology development, manufacturing and commercialisation.

The country also seeks to master selected technologies, develop competitive advantages in essential and strategic pharmaceutical ingredients, improve self-reliance in supplies and strengthen its capacity to respond to supply chain disruptions. It aims to expand the production of high-value-added products that are capable of engaging deeply into regional and global value chains.

To achieve these goals, the programme outlines measures covering institutions and legislation, science and technology, human resources, international cooperation, trade promotion, communications, finance and investment.

Priority will be given to advanced technologies in synthesis, extraction, purification, biotechnology, peptides and other processes for producing high-value-added pharmaceutical chemicals. Businesses will be supported in acquiring, mastering, refining, scaling up and transferring technologies, particularly for high-demand APIs, essential medicines and import-substituting products.

The programme also emphasises specialised training in synthetic and process chemistry, biotechnology, analytical techniques, GMP, quality assurance and control, technology transfer, smart manufacturing, digital transformation and chemical safety. Cooperation among businesses, universities and research institutions will be strengthened to align training with businesses’ demands.

​International cooperation will focus on technology acquisition, personnel training, selective investment attraction, market expansion and deeper integration into regional and global pharmaceutical and chemical value chains.

​Priority will be given to countries with strengths in pharmaceutical ingredients, chemical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, biotechnology and advanced pharmaceutical technologies, as well as research institutions, universities and multinational pharmaceutical and chemical corporations with expertise in research, development, manufacturing and technology transfer.

The programme also underlined the need to enhance international cooperation on standards, quality, testing, GMP and conformity assessment to improve Vietnam’s capacity to manufacture and export pharmaceutical ingredients. Partnerships will prioritise projects delivering concrete results in technology, products, investment, human resources and market access./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #modern pharmaceutical chemical industry #pharmaceutical chemical industry #biotechnology #national medicine security
Follow VietnamPlus

For a healthy Vietnam

Related News

A booth at VIETNAM MEDIPHARM 2026. (Photo courtesy of organisers)

Int'l medical, pharmaceutical expo opens in Hanoi

The exhibition, which runs until May 9 at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibition, showcases advanced products and technologies across a range of fields, including pharmaceuticals, drug manufacturing machinery and equipment, medical devices, hospital and clinic services and dental equipment.

The opening of Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2025 and Vietmedicare Expo in Ho Chi Minh City on November 27, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Major medical, pharmaceutical exhibitions kick off in HCM City

The 33rd Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2025) and the International Exhibition on Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Healthcare (Vietmedicare Expo 2025) kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre on November 27.

See more

Martyr remains samples from the northern province of Cao Bang are handed over to the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine for DNA analysis. (Photo: VNA)

DNA testing capacity expanded to identify over 207,000 martyrs’ remains

By September 2026, Steering Committee 515 had collected samples from the remains of 207,656 martyrs, achieving 98.15% of the goal. Nearly 120,000 samples have been received and preserved. Additionally, authorities gathered 265,761 DNA samples from martyrs’ relatives, with about 100,000 analysed and around 80,000 results entered into the database.

Unmanned aerial vehicle used to inspect power lines. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi’s power grid modernised through science, technology and data

As the national political and administrative centre and a major hub for economic, scientific, technological and innovation activities, Hanoi is seeing growing demand for energy infrastructure. Rapid urbanisation and the development of industry, services, modern transport, data centres and the digital economy require the capital’s power system to ensure not only daily consumption but also reliable electricity for production and business activities, operations of central agencies, and major political and diplomatic events.​

Electronic component production at Star Engineers Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Binh Xuyen Industrial Park, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam turns AI ambitions into tangible business results

AI has become a high or top priority for 69% of surveyed Vietnamese businesses, while 84% expect their use of AI to increase over the next year. Although 61% of adopters remain at the experimentation stage, 71% said their AI investments have already broken even or generated returns.

Assoc. Prof. Vu Viet Hung (left) visits a robotic 3D printing facility. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Canada look to turn strategic partnership into tech projects

Canada's research strength paired with Vietnam's manpower, market size and speed of adoption could address national-level challenges and help small- and medium-sized enterprises modernise production and tap into the international innovation ecosystem, said Assoc. Prof. Vu Viet Hung.

Associate Professor Dang Duc Huy (left) poses for a photo with Canadian Governor General Louise Arbour. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese intellectuals drive innovation

Overseas Vietnamese scientists do not have to return to Vietnam for long-term work to make an impact. They can contribute by joining collaborative research teams, sharing analytical techniques, facilitating access to modern equipment, and linking Vietnam with international labs and universities.

The Better Choice Awards 2026 Gala is a key activity in response to the National Innovation Day 2026 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Better Choice Awards 2026 honours innovative Vietnamese businesses, tech products

The fourth edition of the awards featured a complete restructuring into four award tracks: Innovative Choice Awards, Smart Choice Awards, Car Choice Awards and the newly introduced Nation Builders Awards. The latter honours businesses contributing to national development by building infrastructure, energy systems and technological capacity for the national economy.

A resident scans a QR code to get a queue number at the public administrative service centre in Hoa Xuan ward, Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Localities apply AI, data to drive practical digital transformation

In the central province of Quang Tri, an AI-powered “People’s Assistant” is being piloted from October 1 to 31 at the provincial Public Administration Service Centre and the centres of this kind in Dong Thuan and Dong Ha wards. The system provides information on procedures, required documents, forms and fees, while also supporting declaration and preliminary checks.

Science, technology and innovation products on display. (Photo: VNA)

Businesses must be at heart of innovation: Deputy PM

“Businesses must be placed at the centre of this process,” he said, noting that enterprises understand market demand, formulate practical requirements, invest resources, adopt and master technologies, organise production and bring products to consumers.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security's delegation holds a discussion with representatives of the WIPO's Advisory Committee on Enforcement. (Photo: VNA)

WIPO innovation report viewed through Resolution 57 perspective

He said the GII 2026 results should be viewed in the broader context of Vietnam’s implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as key breakthroughs and major drivers for developing modern productive forces and enhancing economic competitiveness.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan (left) meets with Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Fujii Hisayuki (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan expand cooperation in strategic technology fields

Meeting with Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Seki Yoshihiro on October 2, Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan proposed the Japanese side continue providing postgraduate scholarships, particularly at master's and doctoral levels in strategic technological sectors, facilitate exchanges among students and researchers, and maintain support for the Vietnam Japan University (VJU).

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan (second, right) witnesses Director of the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology Dang Hoai Bac presenting the Vietnamese-learning app to representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese-learning app presented to community in RoK

The initiative aims to support language learning among children growing up in more than 100,000 Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families, while helping preserve Vietnamese cultural identity and strengthen their ties with their homeland.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Diep (R), Director of the Australia-Vietnam Strategic Technologies Centre, introduces strategic technology products to delegates at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Strategic technologies expand space for Vietnam - Australia cooperation

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh said that amid global uncertainties, strategic technologies are becoming a decisive driver of national competitiveness and sustainable development. Vietnam has identified science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key strategic breakthroughs.