Politics

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets Cambodian National Assembly President

The two leaders agreed to make more effective use of parliamentary cooperation with the two legislatures continuing to strengthen parliamentary coordination and work alongside their respective governments to promote cooperation across various fields.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with Cambodian National Assembly President Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on October 9. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) meets with Cambodian National Assembly President Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on October 9. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with Cambodian National Assembly President Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh on October 9 as part of his official visit to Cambodia.

NA President Khuon Sudary welcomed PM Hung and the high-level Vietnamese delegation, describing the visit as important to strengthening bilateral ties. She congratulated Vietnam on its recent development achievements and spoke highly of the vision and determination of Vietnamese leadership in pursuing the country's strategic development goals. She expressed confidence that the country would continue to make significant progress and fulfil its development targets for 2030 and 2045, affirming Cambodia’s support for Vietnam’s success.

She underscored that Cambodia attaches importance to and gives high priority to preserving and strengthening its traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, stressing that solidarity between the two countries is particularly important amid regional and global uncertainties.

PM Hung conveyed greetings from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man to NA President Sundary. He congratulated Cambodia on its recent important achievements and expressed his belief that Cambodia would continue to prosper and successfully achieve its national development goals. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s priority of developing good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.

Briefing NA President Khuon Sudary on his talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet earlier in the day, PM Hung said the two sides had reached important common understandings on measures to make bilateral cooperation more substantive and effective in the near future. They agreed to strengthen political trust, maintain high-level exchanges and improve the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Both sides also agreed to encourage Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses to expand investment and production cooperation, develop cross-border industrial and agricultural value chains, promote processing industries, improve infrastructure and logistics connectivity, and facilitate border trade and people-to-people exchanges, thereby making practical contributions to socio-economic development of each country.

The Cambodian NA President welcomed the outcomes of the two prime ministers’ talks and the signing and exchange of bilateral cooperation documents. The two leaders agreed to make more effective use of parliamentary cooperation with the two legislatures continuing to strengthen parliamentary coordination and work alongside their respective governments to promote cooperation across various fields.

The two sides also agreed to support ASEAN’s central role, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

They also highlighted the importance of people-to-people exchanges, particularly among young people, to deepen understanding of the history of solidarity and friendship between the two countries and encourage future generations to preserve these ties.

Ahead of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam - Cambodia diplomatic relations on June 24, 2027, the two sides concurred to coordinate activities under the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2027, including exchanges and cooperation between the two legislatures, agencies, localities and people, to strengthen the social foundations of bilateral relations and support their stable, sustainable development./.

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