Prime Minister meets with Cambodian People's Party, Senate leader

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 9 underscored the importance of Vietnam-Cambodia ties to the stability and development of both countries, adding that relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) provide a solid political foundation and guide bilateral cooperation.



He made the remarks at a meeting with CPP President and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on October 9.



PM Hung expressed pleasure at making his first official visit to Cambodia in his new capacity and meeting with CPP President and Senate President Hun Sen - a close friend of Vietnam. He conveyed greetings and regards from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man to CPP President and Senate President Hun Sen.

Congratulating Cambodia on its significant achievements, PM Hung commended CPP President and Senate President Hun Sen’s important role and contributions, expressing confidence that these achievements would lay the groundwork for Cambodia to successfully implement the first phase of its Pentagonal Strategy and continue building a prosperous nation.



He also congratulated Cambodia on successfully hosting the Second Interparliamentary Speakers’ Conference and affirmed that Vietnam would work closely with and support Cambodia in successfully hosting the 20th Francophonie Summit in November 2026.



PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam always values the sentiments and invaluable support of Cambodia’s leaders and people, particularly CPP President and Senate President Hun Sen’s major contributions to building, preserving and strengthening bilateral ties.



The CPP and Senate leader affirmed that PM Hung’s visit would provide fresh impetus for further strengthening the close friendship between the two countries.



He expressed his hope that Vietnam, under the leadership of the CPV headed by General Secretary and President Lam and the Government’s decisive and effective administration, would continue to achieve new successes and develop rapidly and sustainably. He stressed that Vietnam’s economic development also benefits Cambodia.



Discussing bilateral ties, the two leaders commended the significant achievements made by both sides in recent years. Political trust has continued to strengthen through regular high-level visits and contacts, while Party-to-Party ties provide overall strategic direction for cooperation across sectors.



Defence and security cooperation has deepened, becoming an important pillar of bilateral relations. Economic, trade and investment ties have continued to grow, creating shared interests, with Vietnam remaining one of Cambodia’s major investors and trading partners.



Cooperation in other fields has become increasingly diverse, while people-to-people exchanges have been maintained and expanded, particularly between localities sharing the border. Cooperation between Vietnam’s National Assembly and Cambodia’s Senate and National Assembly has also grown closer.



To further advance bilateral ties in the new era, the two leaders agreed to continue making full use of existing cooperation mechanisms across all channels, including meetings between the two Parties, promote exchanges between young leaders and youth from both countries, and expand cooperation between their legislative, executive and judicial bodies, people’s organisations and localities.



They consented to strengthen economic connectivity, develop border gates and infrastructure, increase Vietnamese investment in Cambodia, effectively implement joint projects and resolve obstacles to facilitate trade and investment.



The two sides will encourage businesses to expand cooperation in areas with potential, including agro-processing, aquaculture, clean energy and logistics, while promoting the role of the legislative bodies in improving institutions, creating a favourable legal framework and overseeing the implementation of cooperation agreements.



The two leaders underscored the need to further deepen defence and security cooperation, maintain a border of peace, stability, cooperation and development, and accelerate the handling of border areas where demarcation and marker planting remain unfinished. They also called for more effective coordination between law enforcement forces and border localities.



The two countries will continue working together to search for, recover and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia.



PM Hung asked his host to continue supporting efforts to resolve difficulties facing the Vietnamese-origin community in Cambodia, including issues related to citizenship and legal documentation, enabling them to stabilise their lives, integrate into local society and continue serving as a bridge of friendship between the two countries. He also suggested facilitating the operations of Vietnamese investors and businesses in Cambodia.



The two leaders agreed to step up education and public outreach to ensure younger generations have a proper understanding of the history and tradition of friendship, solidarity and mutual support between the two countries. They also concurred to expand people-to-people exchanges and increase meetings between young leaders and youth from both countries.



The two sides will coordinate to ensure the successful organisation of activities under the “Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year” in 2027, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, while continuing to promote exchanges and cooperation among Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos./.



