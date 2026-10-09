Society

Hanoi launches 18 key projects worth nearly 4.94 billion USD

The city announced 292 projects with a combined investment of 384.886 trillion VND (14.92 billion USD), including 18 key projects worth 127.46 trillion VND, focusing on transport, infrastructure, environmental protection and public services.

Hanoi leaders attend the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies for projects. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi leaders attend the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies for projects. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi inaugurated projects, opened a road section to technical traffic and broke ground on major works on October 9 to mark the 72nd anniversary of Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2026).

The city announced 292 projects with a combined investment of 384.886 trillion VND (14.92 billion USD), including 18 key projects worth 127.46 trillion VND, focusing on transport, infrastructure, environmental protection and public services.

A highlight was the opening to technical traffic of a 15km section of the Ring Road 4 parallel road, from the Huu Hong dyke-Hong Ha Bridge area to Thang Long Boulevard. The 58.2km project, launched in June 2023, has reached about 90% completion. Hanoi plans to open two more sections totalling 22km in November and complete the entire parallel road this year.

Three sections of Ring Road 2.5, spanning 2.2km, are also among the featured projects, alongside Yen So Bus station, designed to handle 800-1,000 vehicle trips daily, and the second facility of Hanoi Heart Hospital, which will provide 300 beds.

New transport and logistics projects include an elevated road along Co Linh street linking to the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway and Giang Bien inland waterway port, which is expected to strengthen freight connections with the northern port system.

Environmental projects include a scheme to upgrade dykes, dredge and tackle pollution along the Nhue River, with a preliminary investment of more than 75 trillion VND, and a 11.681 trillion VND project to clean up the Cau Bay River. A wastewater collection and treatment system in western Hanoi is also planned.

In industry, the first phase of Tien Thang Industrial Park will cover more than 230ha, with investment of 4.455 trillion VND, and is expected to create over 16,000 jobs.

Tourism and cultural developments include a cultural and commercial space along 131 railway arches near Long Bien Bridge, a 299ha Ba Vi Safari Park outside Ba Vi National Park, and a multi-purpose entertainment complex featuring a horse-racing track in Soc Son, with investment of 420 million USD. A hotel, office and commercial complex in Dong Anh will receive investment of 120 million USD.

Hanoi will also develop three modern multi-level schools in Thach That, Soc Son and Phu Dong. A cybersecurity centre and centralised data centre, worth nearly 4.5 trillion VND, are scheduled for completion in February 2028.

At the ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang urged investors and project owners to ensure timely implementation, maintain construction quality and avoid cost overruns. He also called for faster resolution of land clearance and infrastructure bottlenecks, while ensuring labour safety and minimising disruption to residents./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Hanoi #projects #ransport #infrastructure #environmental protection and public services
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Demonstration of an autonomous electric street sweeper. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi approves controlled pilot of two technology projects

The two projects involve an intelligent autonomous transportation system developed by Phenikaa-X JSC and a technology for producing mixed rare-earth oxides with a purity of over 95% on a semi-industrial scale developed by the Mining Technology and Construction Consultancy JSC.

Top leader inspects key transport, education projects in Hanoi

Top leader inspects key transport, education projects in Hanoi

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 29 inspected the Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of Ring Road No. 1 and the Hoang Quan Chi High School project in Hanoi, urging authorities to ensure timely completion and quality facilities for the new school year.

See more

With just a smartphone, a wealth of knowledge spanning tens of thousands of books can now be accessed in an instant. (Photo: Thanh Nien Newspaper)

Vietnam’s first shared digital library platform launched

Vietnam Digital Library Joint Stock Company (ViLiB) launched its “Digital Knowledge Space – Shared Digital Library” platform in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8, enabling libraries, schools and organisations to connect and share digital resources, thereby broadening access to books and knowledge.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are welcomed by staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, representatives of Vietnamese agencies and associations, and members of the Vietnamese community in Laos on October 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Laos special ties nurtured by the people: PM Le Minh Hung

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung urged Vietnamese people in Laos to maintain solidarity, integrate proactively, respect Lao laws and educate younger generations about their national roots and the special Vietnam–Laos relationship. Calling Laos a country undergoing dynamic transformation with emerging opportunities

A cultural, sports, and tourism exchange of the Vietnam-Laos border areas in 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos enhance legal awareness among border village leaders

The conference aimed to help officials, specialised forces and village leaders gain a better understanding of border-related policies and laws, thereby enhancing their sense of responsibility for managing and protecting the border line and markers, maintaining public order and promoting economic development in border areas.

The international workshop on empowering women in the care economy on October 8, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Int’l workshop focuses on women’s empowerment in the care economy

Vietnam has built a relatively comprehensive legal and policy framework to underpin the sector, including the Labour Code, the Law on Gender Equality, the Law on Social Insurance, the Law on Population and the National Strategy on Gender Equality for 2021-2030. Together, they set goals and measures to narrow gender gaps and give women and men equal opportunities to benefit across a range of areas.

A sea turtle nest found at Mui Tau Beach on Hon Cau Island after a night of rain. (Photo: VNA)

Sea turtle nests on Lam Dong's Hon Cau island for sixth time this year

Since the beginning of 2026, sea turtles have nested six times at three beaches on Hon Cau island, namely Nhat, Mui Tau and Ba Hon. Three nests were left undisturbed at safe locations, while another three were relocated to the incubation area for protection, involving a total of 246 eggs.

The “Colours of the Five Continents” street festival tales place at the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone, attracting large crowds of locals and international visitors (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tourism gains appeal from safety, diverse experiences

According to international reports referenced by the WEF, Vietnam has a high level of safety awareness, a low crime rate and a terrorism impact score of zero. These factors helped place the country’s Safety and Security indicator among the world’s highest in the TTDI 2026 rankings.

At Phong Nha communal Public Administration Service Centre in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Administrative reform shifts focus to practical results

Agencies largely kept the receipt, processing and return of administrative results running continuously, openly and transparently, with citizens and firms at the centre of public service delivery. They also kept upgrading, linking and using the databases serving administrative processing, carried out tasks under the 100-day Action Plan for the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, and rolled out new initiatives and models to lift service quality.

Rendering of the APEC Phu Quoc Convention and Exhibition Centre and multipurpose performance venue (Photo: Sun Group)

Inside Phu Quoc’s APEC landmarks: Features ‘never seen before’

Nicolas Medrano, Design Principle and SOM’s Asia-Pacific Practice Leader, said from the outset, the project was designed to fit Phu Quoc's terrain, coastline, elevation and geography. It includes extensive outdoor public spaces that connect people directly with nature, providing a foundation built to adapt, withstand challenges and develop sustainably over the next century.

An architectural rendering of the VIP terminal at Phu Quoc International Airport

Phu Quoc int’l airport planning adjusted to serve APEC 2027

Under the adjusted plan, several sections of internal service roads will be added or revised to meet security, safety and operational requirements for the event. A parking area for ground service vehicles and equipment will also be added east of the VIP/general aviation terminal.