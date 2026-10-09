Commune-level digital transformation app launched

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Science and Technology launched a commune-level digital transformation application on October 9 as part of activities marking National Digital Transformation Day 2026.



The app is designed to help grassroots officials, businesses, household businesses and citizens find suitable solutions, acquire relevant skills and access consultancy during their digital transformation journey.



The ministry, tasked with coordinating with other ministries and sectors to review, standardise and publish a list of products and solutions to promote the digital transformation market, has announced a list of 1,591 products and solutions developed or supplied by 360 entities.



The list is organised around three pillars: digital government, digital economy and digital society, providing a centralised source of information on available market offerings.



However, the large number of options makes it challenging for commune-level officials, small businesses, household businesses and citizens to identify suitable solutions. Needs at the grassroots level often arise from specific practical issues, such as work management, online sales and digital payments, rather than from the selection of technology itself.



The commune-level digital transformation app was developed to help users identify solutions suited to their needs and determine how to begin implementation. It seeks to answer a practical question: given a particular problem, which solution is appropriate and where should implementation start?



The app does not replace operational software already in use by local authorities or introduce new administrative procedures at commune level. Instead, it serves as a tool for guidance and connection, helping grassroots users approach digital transformation from their actual needs.



It provides a support process covering needs identification, reference models, solution searches, skills development, consultancy requests and feedback on practical results.



User interactions and feedback will also give the Ministry of Science and Technology a clearer picture of grassroots needs, helping it refine policies and guide the development of the market for digital transformation products and solutions. The app is intended to foster a shared space where organisations can seek solutions, learn from effective models and share practical experience.



The app has been officially available since September 22, 2026, at https://ungdungcdscapxa.dx.gov.vn/.



During implementation, provincial and municipal Departments of Science and Technology will serve as local focal points, while commune-level People's Committees will direct efforts to introduce the app to officials, citizens and businesses. Community digital technology teams will play a key role in guiding users on how to access and use it in practice.



The app has recorded 6,544 registered accounts, 13,025 instances of interest in digital transformation products and solutions, 178 requests for specific consultancy, 528 course registrations, and 28 contact or feedback submissions.



These initial figures indicate user interest in exploring solutions, seeking advice and undertaking training to support digital transformation./.