Travel

Quang Tri to host week-long culture and tourism festival

The opening ceremony and an art programme under the same theme will take place on November 24 at Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Phong Nha commune, highlighting the UNESCO-listed natural heritage site and promoting cave exploration tours.

The scenery outside Phong Nha Cave in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is picture-perfect. (Photo: VNA)
The scenery outside Phong Nha Cave in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is picture-perfect. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Quang Tri province will host its 2026 Culture and Tourism Week from November 24-30 under the theme “Splendours of a Land of Wonders”, featuring cultural performances, hot-air balloon events, culinary activities and film screenings to promote local heritage and tourism.

The opening ceremony and an art programme under the same theme will take place on November 24 at Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Phong Nha commune, highlighting the UNESCO-listed natural heritage site and promoting cave exploration tours.

A major highlight will be the Quang Tri 2026 International Hot Air Balloon Festival, scheduled for November 25-26 at the special national relic of Quang Tri Ancient Citadel and November 27-28 along the southern bank of the Hien Luong-Ben Hai special national relic site.

Cultural and culinary activities will also take place in Ben Hai commune, Quang Tri ward, and Dong Hoi ward throughout the week, showcasing local traditions and cuisine.

A mobile film week themed “Vietnamese Cinema – Cultural Pride, Community Connections” will bring screenings to mountainous communes. The final round of the first Quang Tri Singing Festival is scheduled for November 19 in Dong Hoi ward.

The activities coincide with Quang Tri Culture Day and Vietnam Culture Day on November 24. Local authorities are also encouraged to organise community-based events that reflect local traditions and promote public participation.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Xuan Tan urged relevant agencies to wrap up preparations, emphasising activities that encourage residents, businesses, and visitors to join in and enjoy the local cultural events.

He also urged businesses to develop distinctive, sustainable tourism products, services and souvenirs that showcase Quang Tri’s identity.

The festival aims to promote the province’s heritage, mobilise social resources for tourism development and establish Quang Tri as an attractive destination with a distinctive cultural identity./.

VNA
#Quang Tri #week-long #culture #tourism #fsetival
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