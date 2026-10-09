Korean media highlights Phu Quoc spending surge as card payments rise 160%

Hanoi (VNA) - News outlet NC Press of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has cited data from payment platform Visa showing that total card spending by Korean visitors in Phu Quoc rose by around 160%. Accommodation and dining accounted for a significant share of spending, underscoring the island’s growing appeal as its resort and service offerings continue to diversify.​

In an article published on October 6 examining how travellers from the RoK spend at holiday destinations including Hawaii, Okinawa, Guam and Vietnam, NC Press drew particular attention to Phu Quoc’s strong growth.

Citing analysis by international card network Visa, the outlet reported that total card spending by Koreans on the island increased by around 160% year on year, compared with roughly 90% growth in Nha Trang.​

Da Nang still accounted for about 25% of all card spending by Korean visitors in Vietnam, but the pace of growth in Nha Trang and Phu Quoc points to the rise of newer resort destinations.

The 160% figure refers to growth in the total value of card transactions rather than an increase in spending by each individual traveller. Even so, it offers a notable indication of the scale of Korean consumer spending in Phu Quoc during the period surveyed.

NCB Visa Sun Signature cardholders can receive discounts of up to 30% on green fees at Eschuri Vung Bau Golf (Photo: Sun Group)

According to the figures cited by NC Press, accommodation and food and beverage together accounted for 38% of the RoK's card spending in Vietnam, at 21% and 17% respectively.

Although those figures apply to Vietnam as a whole, the two categories point to a particular strength for Phu Quoc, where resort stays and dining experiences are increasingly being developed in tandem, especially in the south of the island.

On a seaside holiday, hotels and meals often account for a substantial part of both time and spending. The quality of accommodation, service and dining options can therefore become decisive factors when travellers choose where to go.

That fits closely with the Korean concept of “hocance”- a blend of “hotel” and “vacance” - in which guests spend much of their holiday enjoying the facilities and services within the hotel itself.

Southern Phu Quoc offers a wide range of options suited to that style of travel.

On Khem Beach, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay stands out for its whimsical backstory as a fictional university, conceived by designer Bill Bensley. New World Phu Quoc offers spacious thatched-roof villas designed for families and groups of friends, while Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort provides a greater sense of seclusion amid the natural setting of Ong Doi Cape.

Pink Pearl is guided by a chef with 30 Michelin stars (Photo: Sun Group)

La Festa Phu Quoc – Curio Collection by Hilton, meanwhile, brings Mediterranean character to a beachfront stay, with easy access to nearby Sunset Town.​

Each resort has its own identity, from architecture and landscaping to the way its services are organised. Alongside swimming pools, spas and on-site activities, their restaurant offerings mean guests can easily spend an entire day within the resort without running out of things to do, making the accommodation itself a central part of the holiday.​

Dining adds another layer of choice, ranging from Vietnamese cuisine and seafood to international styles.​

At JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Pink Pearl serves French- and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in an elegant seaside villa. Mare at La Festa Phu Quoc brings Italian flavours to the setting of Sunset Town.

​Meals are therefore shaped not only by the food itself, but also by their surroundings and atmosphere, encouraging visitors to treat dining as an experience in its own right.

Beyond the resorts, the culinary journey continues with French pastries at Maison Kayser, beachfront dining at Sun Bavaria GastroPub and street-food stalls at VUI-Fest Bazaar.

​Located close to pedestrian streets, Kiss Bridge and live performance venues, these destinations make it easy for visitors to combine sunset views, dinner and entertainment in a single evening.

The close connection between different services adds to the appeal of southern Phu Quoc.​

Symphony of the Sea is preparing to launch a new edition, with a larger-scale production and expanded fireworks displays. (Photo: Sun Group)

During the day, visitors can take the over-sea cable car to Hon Thom, spend time at Aquatopia Water Park, explore Exotica Village or unwind at Santo Beach Club. Back in Sunset Town, seafront streets, restaurants and live shows extend the day well into the evening.

“Kiss of the Sea” and “Symphony of the Sea” offer two different experiences, combining performance technology, extreme sports and fireworks.

Such night-time entertainment adds another dimension beyond the beach and resort, giving travellers more memorable moments while also widening opportunities for spending on food, shopping and leisure.

As services become more varied, ease of payment is also helping to make the visitor journey more seamless.

At merchants connected to the National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank (NCB) network, South Korean travellers can use familiar platforms such as GLN and Naver Pay to scan QR codes, with transactions automatically converted into the relevant currency.

The payment solution, introduced jointly by NCB and NAPAS, is already available across the Sun World network and at a number of locations in Phu Quoc, including JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, La Festa Phu Quoc and Eschuri Vung Bau Golf.

Being able to pay with the same apps they use at home makes shopping, dining and booking experiences more convenient for Korean visitors.

Customers using the NCB Visa Sun Signature card can also receive membership-based benefits across accommodation, dining, entertainment and golf.

These include discounts of up to 30% on green fees at Eschuri Vung Bau Golf, depending on membership tier and applicable conditions. Such benefits provide travellers with further options when planning their stay and activities on the island.

​The figures cited by NC Press do not specify how much individual products or services contributed to the rise in spending in Phu Quoc.

​However, the sharp increase in card transactions, combined with the significant proportion of spending directed towards accommodation and dining, points to the potential of a destination investing heavily in the overall quality of the visitor experience.

When hotel stays, dining, entertainment and payment services are connected seamlessly, Phu Quoc is better placed not only to encourage visitors to stay longer, but also to generate greater value from each trip./.

​