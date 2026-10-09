Pink month brings a sweet October escape to Phu Quoc’s Sunset Town

​Hanoi (VNA) - This October, Maison Éric Kayser brings a touch of pink to southern Phu Quoc with a limited-time pastry collection inspired by French craftsmanship and tropical fruit flavours. Set against the scenery of Sunset Town, Pink Month offers an inviting occasion to share afternoon tea, celebrate someone special, and linger before sunset.​

Phu Quoc offers plenty of inspiration for a memorable escape, from turquoise waters and the Hon Thom cable car to sunset views at Kiss Bridge and fireworks over the sea. This October, visitors exploring the island’s south have another stop to add to their itinerary: a table for two, a pot of tea, and a selection of pink pastries at Maison Éric Kayser.​

Available from October 5 through October 30, the French bakery’s Pink Month Collection 2026 introduces shades ranging from delicate blush to vibrant pink across macarons, éclairs, and flower-shaped mousse cakes. Created exclusively for October, the collection brings a seasonal flourish to the pastry counter and a fresh reason to pause amid a day of sightseeing.

​The appeal goes beyond appearances. Choosing a pastry with someone’s favourite flavour in mind turns a simple afternoon treat into a thoughtful gesture. It might be a fruit mousse for a mother who enjoys lighter desserts, an eye-catching macaron for a partner who loves photography, or several pastries for the whole family to share. Served alongside tea, each becomes part of an afternoon set aside to enjoy one another’s company.​

Maison Kayser at Apollo Square offers a sweet rendezvous amid the romantic setting of Sunset Town. (Photo: Sun Group)

Drawing on French pastry artistry and tropical fruit flavours, the collection invites discovery through both presentation and taste. Glossy pink finishes sit alongside delicate floral forms, while raspberry, guava, and lychee offer distinct interpretations of the month’s theme. Browsing the counter together, choosing favourites, and exchanging bites can be as enjoyable as the desserts themselves.

​Among the highlights is the Macaronade, an oversized creation with a crisp, airy shell, smooth cream, and fresh raspberries. Its pink hues and vivid red fruit make it a striking afternoon-tea centerpiece. After a photo or two, the first bite reveals a balance between the raspberries’ sweet-tart flavour and the cream's richness.

​Guava Flower Cake and Lychee Flower Cake take a softer approach, pairing flower-inspired shapes with a silky mousse texture. The refreshing flavour of pink guava and the gentle sweetness of lychee offer appealing choices for a leisurely afternoon. Ordered together, they also invite guests to compare flavours and find a favourite.

​Pink Saint-Honoré adds another dimension with lustrous pink caramel and vanilla cream, while Éclair Raspberry stands out for its elegant, elongated shape and shimmering pink chocolate finish. Paired with hot tea or coffee, these pastries provide an invitation to settle in after exploring the island, leaving time for conversation and the views beyond the table.

The Pink Month Collection 2026 dresses iconic French pastries in shades of pink throughout October (Photo: Sun Group)

​Visitors can pick up pastries to go to Maison Kayser in Apollo Square or sit down at Eric Kayser in Pearl Square. With its central location in Sunset Town and open views, the latter makes a convenient stop after a stroll through the neighborhood and before heading to Kiss Bridge to watch the sun descend toward the sea.

​For couples, Pink Month can become the starting point for an afternoon that unfolds naturally into the evening. Begin with pastries and tea, wander through Sunset Town as the light softens, then continue to a seaside performance and fireworks. A little planning leaves room to dress for the occasion, take photographs, and enjoy the anticipation of a shared evening.​

The Macaronade combines crisp macaron shells, silky cream, and fresh raspberries for a delightful balance of richness and tartness (Photo: Sun Group)

Families can make the visit part of a different kind of celebration. After a cable car journey to Hon Thom or a day out with children and grandchildren, a bakery stop offers a welcome opportunity to rest. Giving a mother or grandmother time to choose her favorite pastry and enjoy being looked after can make an ordinary afternoon feel special. A family photograph around the tea table provides a keepsake long after the trip ends.

​On October 20, Maison Éric Kayser Phu Quoc will also offer each female guest a complimentary cookie treat and greeting card when visiting the store, adding a small surprise to the Pink Month experience.

​Travellers arriving on other dates can enjoy the collection through October 30. Its limited availability offers a reason to choose an afternoon, invite someone special, and make space for a sweet interlude in a southern Phu Quoc itinerary. The island’s sunsets will continue beyond October, but this pink collection has a season of its own./.

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