Vietnamese students place confidence in Vietnam-China cooperation

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnamese students studying in China have expressed their hope that National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man's upcoming visit to China will provide fresh impetus for the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, particularly in education and training, youth exchanges and people-to-people exchanges.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing ahead of the visit, Le Nguyet Quynh, a student at the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, expected that the visit will strengthen the confidence of the Vietnamese student community in China.



Quynh expressed hope that it will open up more practical opportunities for youth and people-to-people exchanges and educational cooperation between the two countries. She called for more academic competitions, youth forums and large-scale summer camps for students to provide greater opportunities for young people from both countries to connect, learn from one another and deepen mutual understanding.



In education and training, she said she hopes the two countries would continue expanding joint programmes and offering more high-quality scholarships, particularly in areas where China has strengths, such as the digital economy, green technology, innovation management and artificial intelligence (AI).



The student also expected stronger links between leading universities, together with expanded internship opportunities and practical skills development, to help Vietnamese students enhance their knowledge and professional capabilities before returning home to contribute to national development.



Meanwhile, Hoang Dinh Thiet, a student at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said President Man’s visit is important for building on the outcomes of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to China in April, thereby further deepening the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



With a particular interest in educational cooperation and exchanges between younger generations, Thiet expressed hope that the visit would further promote cooperation in education, training and scientific research. He also called on China to continue providing scholarship programmes for Vietnamese students, especially in science and technology, computer science, AI, digital transformation and green transition.



Such support, he said, will enable Vietnamese students to access new knowledge, strengthen their capabilities and make greater contributions to their country after returning home.



Thiet also hoped the two sides would continue stepping up people-to-people exchanges, particularly among young people, students and educational institutions, enabling younger generations to learn more about each other’s cultures, histories and people and laying a solid social foundation for Vietnam-China relations.



The students believe that younger generations should not only benefit from bilateral cooperation but also play an active role in nurturing ties between the two countries. As bridges connecting the two peoples, Vietnamese students in China are expected to pursue their studies and research diligently while promoting the image of Vietnam and its people, thereby helping consolidate and develop the friendship between the two nations./.







VNA