Deputy PM asks for highest education quality, safety for students

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau chaired a meeting in Hanoi on October 9 to review progress in reorganising preschool and general education institutions and the construction and operation of inter-level boarding schools in border communes.



According to a report by the Ministry of Education and Training, all 34 localities nationwide have completed their plans for reorganising educational institutions, reducing the number of public institutions by 18,975, or 50.6%. More than 28,000 education managers have been reassigned to teaching positions.



Regarding the construction of inter-level boarding schools in border communes, all 108 schools under Phase 1 opened for the 2026-2027 academic year, with 40 having completed all construction items. Procedures for groundbreaking at 121 schools under Phase 2 across 17 provinces and cities have been completed, with all projects targeted for completion before August 30, 2027.



In practice, however, some border boarding schools have had to conduct classes while construction work continues. Many projects face shortages of building materials and labour, as well as site-clearance difficulties. The operation of newly established schools has also encountered challenges due to shortages of boarding supervisors, psychological counsellors, nutrition specialists and administrative staff.



After hearing the report and opinions of delegates, Deputy PM Chau asked provincial and municipal People's Committees to take direct responsibility for the outcomes of restructuring and the operation of educational institutions in their localities.



They must review all large institutions with multiple education levels, campuses or school sites spread across extensive areas, and promptly adjust those whose scale exceeds management capacity or affects education quality, safety or students’ right to education. The review must be completed in October 2026, with operational conditions ensured and the placement of managers, teachers and staff completed.



The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Education and Training to serve as the focal point for receiving and consolidating difficulties and obstacles reported by localities during the restructuring and operation of educational institutions, while coordinating with and urging relevant ministries and sectors to address matters under their jurisdiction, promptly reporting issues beyond its authority to the Government and the Prime Minister.



He assigned specific tasks to particular ministries and agencies, ensuring that educational institutions have the resources needed to operate stably and continuously.



The Deputy PM stressed that absolute safety must be ensured wherever teaching and construction take place simultaneously. No facility may be put into use before it meets all required conditions and has been formally accepted. He also underscored the need to ensure sufficient teachers and staff, funding and essential conditions for teaching, feeding and caring for students.



The Ministry of Education and Training must monitor progress at every school, compile a list of projects behind schedule, promptly report issues requiring the deputy prime minister's direction, and inspect school operations after the facilities are put into use.



For the 121 schools under Phase 2, the ministry was asked to issue guidance to ministries, sectors and localities highlighting lessons and issues requiring attention based on Phase 1, so that the next phase could be implemented more proactively and meet schedule and quality requirements. This task must be completed in October.



Provincial and municipal People's Committee chairpersons must submit written commitments on the schedule and quality of Phase 2 schools to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Education and Training before October 20. The ministry will compile commitments and report to the Prime Minister by the end of October./.

VNA