Politics

Vietnam welcomes EU decision to remove it from non-cooperative tax list: Spokesperson

The move shows the recognition of Vietnam’s recent efforts to improve its legal framework and policies and enhance enforcement in practice to create a favourable, transparent and stable business and investment environment in line with international standards and practices.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam welcomes the European Union (EU)'s decision to remove the country from its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang stated on October 10.

​In response to a reporter’s question about Vietnam’s reaction to the EU’s decision, Hang said the move shows the recognition of Vietnam’s recent efforts to improve its legal framework and policies and enhance enforcement in practice to create a favourable, transparent and stable business and investment environment in line with international standards and practices.

​These efforts aim to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of businesses and investors, promote international economic cooperation and strengthen the competitiveness of the Vietnamese economy, she added.

​Hang affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to continue constructive, equal and mutually beneficial exchanges and cooperation with international partners, including the EU, to promote tax transparency, improve corporate governance and build a fair, favourable and sustainable international business environment./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam #Ministry of Foreign Affairs #European Union #non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes Vietnam European Union
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

An overview of the 7th meeting of the Vietnam-EU Joint Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, EU hold seventh meeting of Joint Committee

The meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to brief each other on their respective socio-economic situations and foreign policies, comprehensively review bilateral relations and assess the outcomes of meetings of the Joint Committee’s subcommittees on political affairs, sustainable development, and good governance, rule of law and human rights.

Freezing black tiger shrimp for export at a processing plant of the Minh Phu Seafood Corporation. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

EVFTA deliver tangible gains for Vietnam-EU trade after six years

Reflecting on the agreement's sixth anniversary, EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert said that nearly half of all EU-Vietnam trade over the past three decades has taken place under the EVFTA, underscoring the rapid acceleration of economic integration once market access barriers were removed.

Vietnam discusses tax cooperation with EU

Vietnam discusses tax cooperation with EU

Vietnam has maintained close and responsible cooperation with the European Council and EU member states on tax-related matters under the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on October 1.

See more

Officials pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the fourth ASEAN–China Justice Forum in Da Nang on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang hosts fourth ASEAN–China Justice Forum

The forum offers a venue for participants to share experience in handling cross-border criminal cases and civil and commercial disputes, as well as to explore ways for more effective cooperation in line with national laws and international treaties.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji at the first session of the Cooperation Committee between the two legislative bodies in Hanoi on August 31, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator’s visit to step up Vietnam–China parliamentary ties

NA President Tran Thanh Man's visit is expected to mark further progress in cooperation between the two Parties and countries, as well as between their parliaments, helping to further develop the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Phnom Penh at noon October 10, concluding the wo-day official visit to Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung wraps up official visit to Cambodia

PM Le Minh Hung’s first official visit to Cambodia as head of the Vietnamese Government is an important diplomatic activity, demonstrating the high priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with Cambodia.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM pledges continued support for Vietnamese community in Cambodia

Sharing the difficulties facing Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia, PM Le Minh Hung said the Vietnamese Government will continue to urge Cambodia to provide favourable conditions for the community to stabilise their lives and secure sustainable livelihoods.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM pays courtesy visits to Cambodian King, Queen Mother

King Norodom Sihamoni voiced firm confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, and through the dedicated efforts by the Vietnamese Government, National Assembly, and people, the country will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in its national construction and development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pays tribute to late Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk (Photo: VNA)

PM pays tribute to King Norodom Sihanouk, lays wreaths at Cambodian monuments

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Cambodia on October 9-10, at the invitation of Prime Minister Hun Manet, marks a particularly significant diplomatic milestone. It underscores the consistent priorities of Vietnam’s foreign policy in the new term, including proactive engagement, strengthened political trust and a stronger focus on translating bilateral commitments into tangible outcomes.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) and CPP President and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen ( Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets with Cambodian People's Party, Senate leader

To further advance bilateral ties in the new era, the two leaders agreed to continue making full use of existing cooperation mechanisms across all channels, including meetings between the two Parties, promote exchanges between young leaders and youth from both countries, and expand cooperation between their legislative, executive and judicial bodies, people’s organisations and localities.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet in Phnom Penh on October 9. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia seek to bolster all-round ties

The two PMs expressed their satisfaction with the positive development of Vietnam-Cambodia relations in recent years. Political ties have continued to be consolidated, with political trust strengthened through regular high-level visits and contacts.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on the afternoon of October 9, beginning an official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. (Photo: VNA)

PM arrives in Phnom Penh, starting official visit to Cambodia

This is PM Hung’s first official visit to Cambodia. It holds particular significance, demonstrating the high priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with Cambodia and contributing to further deepening the bilateral ties of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability”.