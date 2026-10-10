Vietnam welcomes EU decision to remove it from non-cooperative tax list: Spokesperson

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam welcomes the European Union (EU)'s decision to remove the country from its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang stated on October 10.



​In response to a reporter’s question about Vietnam’s reaction to the EU’s decision, Hang said the move shows the recognition of Vietnam’s recent efforts to improve its legal framework and policies and enhance enforcement in practice to create a favourable, transparent and stable business and investment environment in line with international standards and practices.



​These efforts aim to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of businesses and investors, promote international economic cooperation and strengthen the competitiveness of the Vietnamese economy, she added.



​Hang affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to continue constructive, equal and mutually beneficial exchanges and cooperation with international partners, including the EU, to promote tax transparency, improve corporate governance and build a fair, favourable and sustainable international business environment./.

VNA