Politics

PM Le Minh Hung wraps up official visit to Cambodia

PM Le Minh Hung’s first official visit to Cambodia as head of the Vietnamese Government is an important diplomatic activity, demonstrating the high priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with Cambodia.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Phnom Penh at noon October 10, concluding the wo-day official visit to Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Phnom Penh at noon October 10, concluding the wo-day official visit to Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed Phnom Penh at noon October 10, concluding their two-day official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Cambodian PM Samdech Hun Manet.

During the visit, PM Hung held talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet and met with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary, as well as President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Senate Hun Sen. He also paid courtesy visits to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung bids farewell to Cambodian officials before departing Phnom Penh at noon October 10. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader co-chaired the Vietnam–Cambodia Business Forum 2026, received leaders and outstanding members of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), and visited the Angkormilk project of the Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) in Phnom Penh. He also had a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.

At their talks, the Vietnamese and Cambodian PMs witnessed the exchange of six bilateral cooperation documents covering the fields of security, drug prevention and control, trade, culture, education and training. The agreements represent concrete steps to implement the cooperation orientations agreed upon by the two countries’ leaders.

The two countries' agencies and businesses exchanged five cooperation documents at the Vietnam–Cambodia Business Forum in the presence of the two PMs. These included two amended overseas investment registration certificates for tree-planting and livestock farming projects operated by Truong Hai Agriculture Joint Stock Company (THACO AGRI) in Cambodia’s Kratie and Ratanakiri provinces, with a total investment of 648 million USD.

​PM Hung’s first official visit to Cambodia as head of the Vietnamese Government is an important diplomatic activity, demonstrating the high priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with Cambodia.

The visit helped consolidate political trust, promote comprehensive cooperation, strengthen economic connectivity and expand people-to-people exchanges as the two countries prepare to mark the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027./.​

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