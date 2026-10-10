Politics

Vietnamese PM pays courtesy visits to Cambodian King, Queen Mother

King Norodom Sihamoni voiced firm confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, and through the dedicated efforts by the Vietnamese Government, National Assembly, and people, the country will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in its national construction and development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung paid courtesy visits to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 10.

Meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni, the Vietnamese leader expressed his delight at visiting Cambodia for the first time in his capacity as Prime Minister. He congratulated the Cambodian people on their immense and comprehensive achievements in national development over more than two decades of the King's reign, under the leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly and the Government, and with the strong support of the public.

Through these efforts, he said, Cambodia’s international role and stature have been increasing in the region and the world.

The PM emphasised that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always remember and treasure the support and assistance that late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, King Norodom Sihamoni, as well as generations of Cambodian leaders and people, have extended to Vietnam throughout history.

On the occasion of the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Year 2027, marking the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, relevant agencies of both countries will coordinate closely to organise important celebratory activities, he noted, adding that these events will honour the great historical values of the traditional friendship, solidarity, close bonds, and mutual assistance between the two countries.

King Norodom Sihamoni warmly welcomed PM Hung's first visit to Cambodia in his new role and underlined the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, which was founded by President Ho Chi Minh and late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, and has been meticulously cultivated by generations of leaders and people of both nations.

The King voiced firm confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, and through the dedicated efforts by the Vietnamese Government, National Assembly, and people, the country will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in its national construction and development.

He appreciated the warm sentiments extended by high-level Vietnamese leaders toward himself and Cambodian leaders, while expressing deep gratitude for the valuable support and assistance rendered by the Party, State, and people of Vietnam to Cambodia in its national development process.

Both leaders noted with satisfaction the progress of bilateral relations over the recent past and agreed to continue fostering the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia in an increasingly substantive and solid manner.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Also at the Royal Palace, PM Hung paid a courtesy call on Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.

He respectfully conveyed greetings from General Secretary and President To Lam and other Vietnamese leaders to the Queen Mother, expressing the hope to welcome the King and the Queen Mother to visit and vacation in Vietnam in the near future./.

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