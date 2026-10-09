Politics

PM pays tribute to King Norodom Sihanouk, lays wreaths at Cambodian monuments

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Cambodia on October 9-10, at the invitation of Prime Minister Hun Manet, marks a particularly significant diplomatic milestone. It underscores the consistent priorities of Vietnam’s foreign policy in the new term, including proactive engagement, strengthened political trust and a stronger focus on translating bilateral commitments into tangible outcomes.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pays tribute to late Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pays tribute to late Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid wreaths at the Independence Monument, the Memorial to late King Norodom Sihanouk and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on the afternoon of October 9, shortly after arriving in Cambodia for an official visit.

In a solemn atmosphere at the Independence Monument, PM Hung and his entourage observed a minute of silence in tribute to Cambodian heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.

The monument was built to mark Cambodia’s recovery of independence from French colonial rule on November 9, 1953, and to honour those who laid down their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom.

At the Memorial to King Norodom Sihanouk (1922-2012), a great friend of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, PM Hung and the delegation expressed deep respect for the late King’s immense contributions to Cambodia and in recognition of his invaluable role in fostering the close friendship between the Vietnamese and Cambodian peoples.

The Vietnamese leader and his delegation also laid flowers at the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument. Built in the late 1980s, the monument commemorates the sacrifices of heroes, martyrs and volunteer soldiers of Vietnam who came to Cambodia to help the Cambodian army and people overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime and revive the country.

vnanet_potal-thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-dat-hoa-tai-dai-huu-nghi-campuchia-viet-nam-9076693-1.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his delegation lay flowers at the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument (Photo: VNA)

The monument stands as a sacred symbol of pure international solidarity and wholehearted mutual assistance, while reminding present generations of their responsibility to continue nurturing the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia based on good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.

PM Hung’s official visit to Cambodia on October 9-10, at the invitation of Prime Minister Hun Manet, marks a particularly significant diplomatic milestone. It underscores the consistent priorities of Vietnam’s foreign policy in the new term, including proactive engagement, strengthened political trust and a stronger focus on translating bilateral commitments into tangible outcomes.

It reaffirms the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia based on good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability. The visit also highlights Vietnam’s consistent policy of valuing and seeking to continuously strengthen and develop friendship and cooperation with Cambodia, thereby deepening political trust and coordination between the two countries’ key leaders./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #King Norodom Sihanouk #Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument #Vietnam- Cambodia relations Cambodia
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