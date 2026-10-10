Politics

Top leader inspects key infrastructure projects in Hanoi

General Secretary and President To Lam stressed that timely completion will ensure smooth traffic along the ring roads, better meet residents’ travel needs and improve connectivity across the urban transport network.

General Secretary and President To Lam inspects the construction of Ring Road 2.5, which runs through Cau Giay ward of Hanoi, on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam inspects the construction of Ring Road 2.5, which runs through Cau Giay ward of Hanoi, on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 10 inspected two key infrastructure projects in Hanoi, urging local authorities to complete outstanding work on schedule, ensure smooth traffic flows and prioritise transport infrastructure in urban planning.

The projects consist of a parking and green space complex between Ring Road 1 and La Thanh street, and Ring Road 2.5.

At the Hoang Cau–Voi Phuc section of Ring Road 1, the top leader inspected the parking and green space project, which covers about 6,803 sq.m and is funded by the municipal budget.

He praised Hanoi’s decisive leadership and relevant agencies' efforts in accelerating site clearance and ensuring the project remains on schedule. He also commended local households for relocating in support of the city’s policies, thereby facilitating construction and helping alleviate traffic congestion.

He asked for road widening to remain a priority in areas between Ring Road 1 and La Thanh street where site clearance has been completed.

General Secretary and President To Lam inspects the Ring Road 1 project in Hanoi&apos;s O Cho Dua ward on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam inspects the Ring Road 1 project in Hanoi's O Cho Dua ward on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

At Ring Road 2.5, which runs through Cau Giay ward, General Secretary and President Lam urged municipal authorities to ensure close coordination among relevant agencies, address remaining tasks and complete the entire project as planned.

He stressed that timely completion will ensure smooth traffic along the ring roads, better meet residents’ travel needs and improve connectivity across the urban transport network.

The leader instructed the municipal Management Board for Transport Construction Investment Projects to work closely with relevant agencies and local authorities to ensure proper operation and maintenance, construction quality and safety, and efficient use of public investment.

Construction along both sides of the roads must be strictly managed, with transport infrastructure given the top priority, he stressed, noting that parking facilities and business areas must be arranged appropriately to meet residents’ needs while maintaining a green, clean and attractive urban landscape./.​

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Hanoi #key infrastructure projects #To Lam #transport infrastructure #Ring Road 2.5 Ha Noi
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