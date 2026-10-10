Jobs help people with disabilities build independent lives

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vocational training, career counselling and job-matching programmes in Ho Chi Minh City are helping people with disabilities overcome barriers and gain confidence to enter the labour market.​



For them, a stable job means more than a source of income. It offers a path to independence, recognition and a stronger sense of contribution to their families and communities.



According to the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Protection of Children’s Rights, many people with disabilities seek employment not only to support themselves but also to prove their abilities and feel valued.​



Tran Vo Bao Khanh, who has an intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder, once faced difficulties in learning, communication, and social integration. After completing a beverage-mixing course at the city’s Centre for Social Protection, Vocational Training and Job Creation, Khanh was connected with New World Hotel, where he now works.​



Khanh said people with disabilities need opportunities rather than pity. He hopes they will be trusted, given opportunities to develop their skills and recognised for the value of their work.​



For Trinh Lu Phuong Doanh, a 22-year-old woman with hearing impairment, stable employment would mean greater financial independence and less pressure on her family. After working in nail services with an unstable income, she is seeking free bartender training and reliable job opportunities.​



Older workers with disabilities also want to remain economically and socially active.​



Visually impaired Pham Lam Kim Thi, who is nearing 50 years of age, continues to sell lottery tickets, earning around 200,000 VND (7.7 USD) a day. Despite being able to rely on her university-educated son, she wants to keep working and interacting with customers to feel herself useful.​



The disabled’s demand for employment is significant. However, access to employment remains limited by a lack of information about vacancies, vocational training and support policies. The specific needs of different disabilities also require employers to carefully match workers with suitable jobs.​



Experts say sustainable employment requires stronger links among people with disabilities, families, vocational training centres, employers and job-placement services. Clear information channels and personalised career counselling are also essential.​



Nguyen Ngoc Hang, Programme Manager at Save the Children International, said people with disabilities should be supported in assessing their strengths and limitations and choosing jobs compatible with their physical and mental conditions. At the same time, they need continued support after recruitment.​



Pham Dinh Nghinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Protection of Children’s Rights, stressed that employment support should involve not only people with disabilities but also their families, training centres and employers.​



Social workers could continue supporting workers for three to six months after training and recruitment to help them adapt to the workplace, he added.



​From vocational classrooms to workplaces, employment is helping people with disabilities move beyond insecurity and self-doubt. More than a source of income, a suitable job gives them a chance to demonstrate their abilities, gain respect and participate in society on an equal footing./.

VNA