National sports drive launched to support healthy, prosperous Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – A nationwide campaign was launched on October 10, calling on all people to practice physical training for public health and for a healthy and prosperous Vietnam.



The launch was held at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hanoi and simultaneously broadcast to 34 provinces and cities nationwide.



It saw the presence of Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for Vietnamese Cultural Development, along with central and Hanoi officials.



Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra emphasised late President Ho Chi Minh's teaching that a strong population makes a prosperous nation, adding a powerful nation requires healthy citizens, and sustainable national development must stem from a healthy community.



Imbued with this philosophy, the Party and State have consistently placed people and public health at the centre of national development.



She cited General Secretary and President To Lam as stressing that individual health and physical fitness form an integral part of national strength. Consequently, sports and physical education must aim to build a Vietnamese population physically strong, mentally resilient, and steadfast in willpower while fostering solidarity and the aspiration to contribute to the nation.



Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra addresses the launch of the national sports campaign in Hanoi on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

To realise this vision, Tra went on, every citizen should start with a simple choice: adopt at least one sport suited to their age, health condition, and daily routine. Rather than aiming for grand achievements immediately, perseverance and personal suitability remain key to spreading the movement from individuals to families and the wider community.



To turn sports into a daily joy, an indispensable lifestyle habit for every household, and a source of vitality for each community, the Deputy PM asked authorities at all levels to translate Party guidelines into concrete action. She called for increased investment in accessible, safe, and convenient public sports infrastructure, turning the launch's momentum into a self-driven, regular, and sustainable nationwide practice.



Sports teach us that long-term perseverance is required to go far, and victory comes from overcoming oneself. Every step and every minute of exercise today builds momentum for millions of steps tomorrow, uniting all to forge the strength, stature, and energy of a healthy, dynamic, and prosperous Vietnam, she stated.



The event gathered approximately 12,000 participants in Hanoi, connecting with 33 provinces and cities nationwide to generate a powerful physical fitness atmosphere across the country.



Right after the ceremony, officials and thousands of residents joined a community run around Hoan Kiem Lake.



Officials and local residents join a community run around Hoan Kiem Lake following the launch. (Photo: VNA)

On October 10–11, the pedestrian area surrounding Hoan Kiem Lake serves as an interactive hub for various community sports. Visitors can experience disciplines such as pickleball, badminton, table tennis, sepak takraw, shuttlecock kicking, chess, xiangqi, golf, 3x3 basketball, roller sports, power walking, stick pushing, and tug-of-war. Martial arts demonstrations, including Vovinam, judo, wushu, taekwondo, and traditional Vietnamese martial arts, are also held.



On this occasion, the organising committee set up dedicated stations for basic health check-ups and consultations, fitness guidance, and sports commitment registrations to encourage long-term participation./.