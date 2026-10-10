Culture - Sports

From Berlin, the Vietnamese guitar fosters cultural connections to global community

This year, 30 contestants from 15 countries entered the competition, with five finalists set to compete on October 10 at Ballhaus Prinzenallee in Berlin. The programme also includes a gala concert, masterclasses and a guitar exhibition. Long’s compositions have been selected as compulsory pieces, introducing international musicians to Vietnamese music.

Guitarist Dang Ngoc Long performs with the Tübingen Symphony Orchestra (Germany) at the “A Rhapsody of Two Worlds” concert at Ho Guom Theatre in Hanoi in December 2025. (Photo: VNA)
Guitarist Dang Ngoc Long performs with the Tübingen Symphony Orchestra (Germany) at the “A Rhapsody of Two Worlds” concert at Ho Guom Theatre in Hanoi in December 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) - For 20 years, Professor and guitarist Dang Ngoc Long, director of Berlin-Gesundbrunnen Music School in Germany, has used the Berlin International Guitar Competition and Festival to showcase Vietnamese culture through music. He now hopes to bring the event to Hanoi.

The festival marks its 20th anniversary this year. Long, the first Vietnamese guitarist to win a Special Prize at an international guitar competition in 1987, has long served as jury president.

This year, 30 contestants from 15 countries entered the competition, with five finalists set to compete on October 10 at Ballhaus Prinzenallee in Berlin. The programme also includes a gala concert, masterclasses and a guitar exhibition. Long’s compositions have been selected as compulsory pieces, introducing international musicians to Vietnamese music.

Inspired by Vietnamese folk melodies and literature, particularly The Tale of Kieu, his works offer more than musical challenges. Through his Suite Kieu (To khuc Kieu), contestants explore the classic tale’s characters, human struggles, and cultural values.

For Long, the festival represents two decades of building bridges through music. Vietnamese artists abroad, he said, can promote their cultural heritage internationally while bringing new artistic experiences home.

His vision aligns with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on cultural development, which calls for stronger international cultural integration and the promotion of Vietnamese values.

Long also advocates greater support for international cultural exchanges, including funding, travel, visas and copyright arrangements. He hopes to devote more time to compositions inspired by Vietnam’s literature, history, nature and people, while creating more opportunities for young Vietnamese guitarists to work with international peers.

“Music knows no borders,” he said, noting that a performance succeeds when it inspires foreign audiences to learn more about Vietnam.

His next ambition is to bring the Berlin festival to Hanoi, allowing Vietnamese stories to resonate through guitar music on home soil./.

source
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Germany #Berlin #Vietnamese guitar #culture #Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Illustrative Image

Vietnam congratulates Germany on Unity Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 3 sent a congratulatory message to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the Day of German Unity (October 3, 1990-2026).

Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people diplomacy deepens Vietnam-Germany friendship

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Chairman of the association, highlighted the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries' people, particularly through Vietnamese alumni and former workers who studied and worked in Germany.

See more

Visitors explore the Vietnamese booth. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases cultural identity at RoK festival

The Vietnamese booth, presented by the Vietnamese Women’s Association in the RoK, attracted visitors with traditional items such as ao dai, conical hats, handicrafts and models showcasing Vietnamese folk culture, offering insights into the country’s heritage and people.

International tourists enthusiastically participate in activities associated with the Mid-Autumn Festival (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ranks among world’s top 10 favourite countries in 2026

Vietnam’s inclusion in the top 10 favourite countries in the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards adds another important milestone to the country’s international tourism brand. The result not only underscores the destination’s appeal but also reflects growing international appreciation for Vietnam’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, cuisine and people.

Hanoi leaders attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the cultural industry centre. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi launches project to build cultural industry hub in Old Quarter

The project, covering about 3,862sqm. at 17 Nguyen Thien Thuat and 40 Thanh Ha, includes around 2,317sqm. of construction area. It will renovate existing structures, improve architecture and landscaping, upgrade technical infrastructure and create spaces for cultural, artistic and creative activities.

Director Tra Nguyen, founder of “The Run – A Theatre Project” (far right), joins international speakers at the panel discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese experimental theatre shines at AAPPAC 2026

Vietnam’s participation in the 2026 Annual Conference of the Association of Asia Pacific Performing Arts Centres (AAPPAC 2026) in Hong Kong highlights the growing international engagement of the country’s performing arts community.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (right) speaks at a press conference introducing the Vietnamese Theatre Week in France. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese theatre arts to take centre stage in France

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai noted that Paris is chosen for its status as a major global cultural and artistic centre and the headquarters of UNESCO. The year 2026 also marks 50 years since Vietnam joined UNESCO.

An overview of the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Over 2,000 people to perform Thai Xoe dance in Lao Cai in October

The festival will provide an opportunity to review achievements in preserving and promoting the values of Thai Xoe, honour the cultural identities of ethnic groups in the Northwestern region, and promote the land and people of Lao Cai. It will also showcase local tourism products and destinations and strengthen linkages for tourism development.

The Vietnamese and Panamanian first ladies experience cultures of Vietnam's ethnic groups. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Panamanian first ladies bond over ethnic textiles at Hanoi cultural event

The two ladies were briefed on the cultural diversity of Vietnam's ethnic groups and shown traditional costumes, along with weaving, embroidery and pattern-making techniques preserved and handed down through generations. The materials, colours and patterns of the costumes reflect aesthetic values as well as stories of history, customs, traditions and the distinct identity of each community.

Historical cinema helps foster patriotism, strengthen Vietnam’s soft power

Historical cinema helps foster patriotism, strengthen Vietnam’s soft power

When history is told through human stories, using modern cinematic language and backed by adequate investment, films can both nurture patriotism and national pride and become competitive cultural industry products. This is also a way for cinema to help turn the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW into reality by transforming Vietnamese values into an internal resource and a source of national soft power.

Vietnamese athletes compete against Iran in the women’s team kata final in karate at ASIAD 2026 on September 22. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

ASIAD 20 prompts Vietnam to sharpen focus on key sports

Vietnam’s gold medals came from karate and sepak takraw, reaffirming its strengths in sports with established traditions and focused investment. Meanwhile, bronze medals in canoeing and teqball showed potential in events where Vietnamese athletes are gaining international experience.

Lieutenant General Phan Xuan Tuy, Director of the Political Academy of the People's Public Security under the Ministry of Public Security, provides information about the conference. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

National conference to promote Vietnamese cultural values

More than 200 delegates are expected to attend a national scientific conference in Hanoi on October 10 to discuss ways to promote Vietnamese cultural values as an important driving force for national development in the new era