Culture - Sports

Vietnam showcases cultural identity at RoK festival

The Vietnamese booth, presented by the Vietnamese Women’s Association in the RoK, attracted visitors with traditional items such as ao dai, conical hats, handicrafts and models showcasing Vietnamese folk culture, offering insights into the country’s heritage and people.

Visitors explore the Vietnamese booth. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore the Vietnamese booth. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) –Vietnam showcased its cultural heritage at the second Better Together Seoul Culture & Wellness Festival, held on October 9 at Oullim Square in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK Nguyen Thi Thai Binh attended the event alongside diplomatic representatives and members of the international community in Seoul.

The festival was organised by the Seoul Foreign Resident Centre to promote cultural exchange, strengthen ties between foreign residents and local communities, and support the integration of international residents into the city’s social life.

The event offered a range of activities, including information and lifestyle consultations for foreigners, K-beauty experiences, fitness assessments, health advice, and opportunities to explore Korean traditions and other cultures.

The Vietnamese booth, presented by the Vietnamese Women’s Association in the RoK, attracted visitors with traditional items such as ao dai, conical hats, handicrafts and models showcasing Vietnamese folk culture, offering insights into the country’s heritage and people.

Binh joined association members in introducing the booth, reflecting the embassy’s support for the overseas Vietnamese community in preserving national identity, promoting Vietnamese culture and fostering people-to-people exchanges.

The festival also featured performances of the gayageum, K-pop and Taekwondo, highlighting distinctive aspects of Korean culture.

The event aimed to foster an open society that respects cultural diversity and strengthens community ties. Vietnam’s participation helped promote the country and its people while deepening mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and the RoK./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam #RoK #festival #culture
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