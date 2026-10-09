Culture - Sports

Hanoi readies fireworks show for Liberation Day anniversary

The shows at all three sites will begin simultaneously at 21:00 on October 10 and run for 15 minutes. They will combine high and low-altitude fireworks with pyrotechnic effects on the water.

Preparations are underway for fireworks display at the West Lake (Photo: VNA)
Preparations are underway for fireworks display at the West Lake (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Crews in Hanoi are racing to install and inspect fireworks systems at Hoan Kiem Lake, West Lake and Van Quan Lake ahead of displays marking the 72nd anniversary of Hanoi Liberation Day on October 10.

The shows at all three sites will begin simultaneously at 21:00 on October 10 and run for 15 minutes. They will combine high and low-altitude fireworks with pyrotechnic effects on the water.

The Ministry of National Defence, the Hanoi Capital Command and Chemical One Member Company Limited (Z121 Factory) have worked with Sun Group in recent days to prepare the launch sites.

can-bo-chien-si-bo-tu-lenh-thu-do-ha-noi-trien-khai-lap-dat-he-thong-phao-hoa-tren-mat-ho-hoan-kiem-chuan-bi-phuc-vu-chuong-trinh-ky-niem-72-nam-ngay-giai-phong-thu-do-anh-ttxvn-phat.jpg
The Hanoi Capital Command offiers are installing fireworks system on Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)

At Hoan Kiem Lake, the launch site sits in front of the Hanoi Post Office in Hoan Kiem ward. Sponsor Sun Group said the site holds 1,725 high-altitude aerial shells, 500 low-altitude shells, 50 low-altitude fireworks racks and 350 pyrotechnic effect units positioned on the water.

West Lake, with its launch site on Quang Khanh street in Tay Ho ward, will carry the biggest high-altitude load of the three venues, including 1,800 high-altitude shells, 475 low-altitude shells, 200 water shells and 900 pyrotechnic effect units.

The West Lake show will centre on a combination of aerial fireworks, water shells and pyrotechnic systems installed on the lake. Light effects have been designed at varying heights to use the lake’s wide water surface and build a multi-layered display.

At Van Quan Lake in Ha Dong ward, organisers are preparing nearly 800 fireworks units and pyrotechnic installations of various types, including high- and low-altitude aerial shells and pyrotechnic effects./.

VNA
#VNHP #Sun Group #West Lake #fireworks Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Portugal crowned champion of Da Nang Int’l Fireworks Festival 2026

Portugal crowned champion of Da Nang Int’l Fireworks Festival 2026

After more than a month of spectacular fireworks over the Han River, Portugal's Macedos Pirotecnia was crowned champion of the 2026 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF). Drawing tens of thousands of spectators each night, the festival once again cemented Da Nang's reputation as a leading destination for international events and festivals.

See more

International tourists enthusiastically participate in activities associated with the Mid-Autumn Festival (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ranks among world’s top 10 favourite countries in 2026

Vietnam’s inclusion in the top 10 favourite countries in the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards adds another important milestone to the country’s international tourism brand. The result not only underscores the destination’s appeal but also reflects growing international appreciation for Vietnam’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, cuisine and people.

Hanoi leaders attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the cultural industry centre. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi launches project to build cultural industry hub in Old Quarter

The project, covering about 3,862sqm. at 17 Nguyen Thien Thuat and 40 Thanh Ha, includes around 2,317sqm. of construction area. It will renovate existing structures, improve architecture and landscaping, upgrade technical infrastructure and create spaces for cultural, artistic and creative activities.

Director Tra Nguyen, founder of “The Run – A Theatre Project” (far right), joins international speakers at the panel discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese experimental theatre shines at AAPPAC 2026

Vietnam’s participation in the 2026 Annual Conference of the Association of Asia Pacific Performing Arts Centres (AAPPAC 2026) in Hong Kong highlights the growing international engagement of the country’s performing arts community.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (right) speaks at a press conference introducing the Vietnamese Theatre Week in France. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese theatre arts to take centre stage in France

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai noted that Paris is chosen for its status as a major global cultural and artistic centre and the headquarters of UNESCO. The year 2026 also marks 50 years since Vietnam joined UNESCO.

An overview of the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Over 2,000 people to perform Thai Xoe dance in Lao Cai in October

The festival will provide an opportunity to review achievements in preserving and promoting the values of Thai Xoe, honour the cultural identities of ethnic groups in the Northwestern region, and promote the land and people of Lao Cai. It will also showcase local tourism products and destinations and strengthen linkages for tourism development.

The Vietnamese and Panamanian first ladies experience cultures of Vietnam's ethnic groups. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Panamanian first ladies bond over ethnic textiles at Hanoi cultural event

The two ladies were briefed on the cultural diversity of Vietnam's ethnic groups and shown traditional costumes, along with weaving, embroidery and pattern-making techniques preserved and handed down through generations. The materials, colours and patterns of the costumes reflect aesthetic values as well as stories of history, customs, traditions and the distinct identity of each community.

Historical cinema helps foster patriotism, strengthen Vietnam’s soft power

Historical cinema helps foster patriotism, strengthen Vietnam’s soft power

When history is told through human stories, using modern cinematic language and backed by adequate investment, films can both nurture patriotism and national pride and become competitive cultural industry products. This is also a way for cinema to help turn the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW into reality by transforming Vietnamese values into an internal resource and a source of national soft power.

Vietnamese athletes compete against Iran in the women’s team kata final in karate at ASIAD 2026 on September 22. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

ASIAD 20 prompts Vietnam to sharpen focus on key sports

Vietnam’s gold medals came from karate and sepak takraw, reaffirming its strengths in sports with established traditions and focused investment. Meanwhile, bronze medals in canoeing and teqball showed potential in events where Vietnamese athletes are gaining international experience.

Lieutenant General Phan Xuan Tuy, Director of the Political Academy of the People's Public Security under the Ministry of Public Security, provides information about the conference. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

National conference to promote Vietnamese cultural values

More than 200 delegates are expected to attend a national scientific conference in Hanoi on October 10 to discuss ways to promote Vietnamese cultural values as an important driving force for national development in the new era

Young girls perform a Cham dance throughout the ritual of carrying the attire of the goddess Po Sah Inu. (Photo: baolamdong.vn)

VFF leader extends Kate wishes to Brahmanist Cham community

In her letter, Hoai She praised the dignitaries and the Brahmanist Cham community for their contributions to upholding patriotic traditions, preserving cultural identity, promoting socio-economic development and strengthening great national unity.

Fireworks display at the closing ceremony of the second Cultures of the World Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Cultures of the World Festival closes, leaving impressions on visitors

The 2026 festival was particularly significant as it coincided with the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership in UNESCO, marking five decades during which Vietnam has evolved from a country emerging from war into an active and responsible member, increasingly contributing initiatives to UNESCO and the international community.

An An Giang leader presents gift to Park Chan A, First Secretary at the Republic of Korea Embassy in Vietnam and Director of the Korean Cultural Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Korean cultures showcased on Phu Quoc island

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Phu Quoc Special Zone People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Kim Loan emphasised that the event is a chance for people from Vietnam and the RoK to meet, experience and appreciate each other’s cultural values, thereby fostering mutual understanding, respect and friendship.