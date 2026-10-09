Hanoi readies fireworks show for Liberation Day anniversary

Hanoi (VNA) – Crews in Hanoi are racing to install and inspect fireworks systems at Hoan Kiem Lake, West Lake and Van Quan Lake ahead of displays marking the 72nd anniversary of Hanoi Liberation Day on October 10.

The shows at all three sites will begin simultaneously at 21:00 on October 10 and run for 15 minutes. They will combine high and low-altitude fireworks with pyrotechnic effects on the water.

The Ministry of National Defence, the Hanoi Capital Command and Chemical One Member Company Limited (Z121 Factory) have worked with Sun Group in recent days to prepare the launch sites.

The Hanoi Capital Command offiers are installing fireworks system on Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)

At Hoan Kiem Lake, the launch site sits in front of the Hanoi Post Office in Hoan Kiem ward. Sponsor Sun Group said the site holds 1,725 high-altitude aerial shells, 500 low-altitude shells, 50 low-altitude fireworks racks and 350 pyrotechnic effect units positioned on the water.

West Lake, with its launch site on Quang Khanh street in Tay Ho ward, will carry the biggest high-altitude load of the three venues, including 1,800 high-altitude shells, 475 low-altitude shells, 200 water shells and 900 pyrotechnic effect units.

The West Lake show will centre on a combination of aerial fireworks, water shells and pyrotechnic systems installed on the lake. Light effects have been designed at varying heights to use the lake’s wide water surface and build a multi-layered display.

At Van Quan Lake in Ha Dong ward, organisers are preparing nearly 800 fireworks units and pyrotechnic installations of various types, including high- and low-altitude aerial shells and pyrotechnic effects./.

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