Culture - Sports

Cultural heritage of Mong ethnic group takes centre stage in Dien Bien

The event brings together artisans, performers, athletes and Mong ethnic people from 11 provinces to showcase traditions preserved across generations.

Nguyễn Thanh Nga
Mong people from Son La province perform the traditional pa pao ball-throwing game at the festival. (Photo: VNA)
Mong people from Son La province perform the traditional pa pao ball-throwing game at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Traditional embroidery, beeswax patterns on linen, blacksmithing, banh day making and folk games bring vibrant colours to the fourth Mong Ethnic Culture Festival 2026, running from October 9 to 11 in Dien Bien.

The event brings together artisans, performers, athletes and Mong ethnic people from 11 provinces to showcase traditions preserved across generations.

Visitors can explore traditional crafts, including linen weaving, beeswax printing, embroidery, blacksmithing and making the Mong khen (bamboo panpipes).

Demonstrations by artisans such as Sung Thi Xoa from Lao Cai and Giang Thi Po from Dien Bien highlight the skills and patience required to preserve these crafts.

The festival also features folk songs and dances, traditional costumes, local cuisine and games such as pa pao ball throwing, tu lu spinning tops, stick pushing and tug-of-war, offering insights into Mong cultural identity and daily life.

Trinh Ngoc Chung, Director of the Department of Ethnic Culture, said the festival helps preserve and promote ethnic cultural heritage while encouraging communities to take an active role in safeguarding their traditions.

vna-potal-sac-mau-van-hoa-dan-toc-mong-hoi-tu-tai-dien-bien-9075931.jpg
The Mong cultural space bursts with colour at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that preservation should keep traditions alive while linking them with economic development, sustainable livelihoods and improved living standards. Tourism, handicrafts and culinary experiences can turn cultural heritage into a resource for local development.

Chung emphasised the need to support artisans, pass traditional knowledge on to younger generations and provide adequate resources and training. Local authorities, particularly at commune level, also play a key role in translating preservation policies into practical benefits.

With 11 provinces participating, the festival promotes cultural exchange and solidarity among ethnic groups. By recognising communities as the custodians of their heritage and connecting traditional crafts with livelihood opportunities, the event highlights the role of Mong culture in sustainable development and the preservation of national unity./.

Nguyễn Thanh Nga
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#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #cultural heritage #Mong ethnic #Dien Bien
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