Culture - Sports

Hanoi’s autumn charms visitors with scenery, food and memories

Hoan Kiem lake remains a popular attraction, with colourful flowerbeds drawing residents and tourists for walks and photos. Visitors can continue through the Old Quarter, explore cafés in old buildings and sample local favourites such as pho and bun cha.

International visitors stroll beneath the leafy trees along Hoan Kiem Lake, enjoying Hanoi’s cool autumn weather. (Photo: VNA)
International visitors stroll beneath the leafy trees along Hoan Kiem Lake, enjoying Hanoi’s cool autumn weather. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Golden sunshine, cool breezes and pleasant weather make October an ideal time to explore Hanoi. From the Old Quarter and Hoan Kiem lake to traditional eateries and quiet corners, the capital’s autumn charm lies in its scenery, cuisine and blend of historic character and modern urban life.

Hoan Kiem lake remains a popular attraction, with colourful flowerbeds drawing residents and tourists for walks and photos. Visitors can continue through the Old Quarter, explore cafés in old buildings and sample local favourites such as pho and bun cha.

Maria Lucrecia, 62, from Manila, visiting Hanoi for the second time, praised its pleasant weather, friendly people and food. Her companion, Myrna Diana, 48, on her first visit, enjoyed walking around the city and eating pho every morning. Cecilia, 56, from Australia, was impressed by the autumn weather and the distinctive designs of small street-side shops.

For Nguyen Viet Dung, 83, who now lives in Ho Chi Minh City, returning to Hanoi was a chance to revisit familiar streets, meet childhood friends and enjoy favourite dishes such as bun cha and Thanh Tri steamed rice rolls. Bui Quang Dao, whose family has roots in the former Co Xa settlement, recalled a quieter Hanoi in the past, while noting that the city’s character continues to evolve. For visitors and former residents alike, autumn brings together the capital’s landscapes, flavours and memories.

In September, Vietnam Airlines and Hanoi launched the “Touching Hanoi’s Autumn” campaign under the message “One autumn, five senses, countless emotions”, combining seasonal specialities such as Vong village green rice flakes and ripe persimmons with music, sports and outdoor activities.

Vietnam Airlines Deputy General Director Dang Anh Tuan said Hanoi’s cultural heritage, cuisine and urban life offered opportunities to develop new tourism products. Pham Tuan Long, Director of Hanoi’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the campaign helped promote the capital’s cultural and historical values.

However, tourists’ feedback points to areas for improvement, including litter in public spaces and communication difficulties at some eateries. Better environmental management, public facilities and visitor services will be essential to sustaining Hanoi’s appeal beyond the autumn season.

Whether through a walk around Hoan Kiem Lake, a traditional dish or a stroll through the Old Quarter, Hanoi’s autumn offers both cherished memories and new discoveries. Preserving its cultural identity while improving infrastructure and services will help the capital turn seasonal charm into a lasting tourism attraction./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hanoi #Hoan Kiem #autumn #visitors #scenery #food
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