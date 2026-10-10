Politics

Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crime

The ministers of public security of Vietnam and Laos agreed to continue implementing the existing cooperation agreements and sharing information on cases involving individuals from the two countries.

Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (left) and his Lao counterpart, Senior Lieutenant General Vanthong Kongmany, at their meeting in Vientiane on October 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (left) and his Lao counterpart, Senior Lieutenant General Vanthong Kongmany, at their meeting in Vientiane on October 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang and his Lao counterpart, Senior Lieutenant General Vanthong Kongmany, met in Vientiane on October 9 to discuss bilateral cooperation and agree on measures to strengthen coordination in combating transnational crime.

At the meeting, held as part of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Laos, the two officials affirm that Vietnam–Laos relations have continued to thrive across all fields, with defence – security remaining a key pillar of bilateral ties.

They highlighted cooperation breakthroughs in the economy, infrastructure connectivity, trade, investment, energy, logistics, education – training, science – technology, digital transformation and people-to-people exchanges, adding that the two countries have also worked closely within ASEAN, the United Nations, subregional cooperation mechanisms and the Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia cooperation framework.

Relevant agencies are continuing preparations for activities marking major anniversaries in 2027, including high-level meetings between the two countries’ public security leaders.

In recent years, cooperation between the two ministries has yielded important results, including stronger information exchanges on regional and global developments and successful joint operations against crime, particularly drug-related offences.

Building on the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos, the two ministers agreed to continue implementing the existing cooperation agreements and sharing information on cases involving individuals from the two countries.

They also agreed to establish joint task forces and coordinate investigations into criminal cases and transnational crime networks, especially drug trafficking, human trafficking and high-tech crime.

On October 8, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security officially handed over a population management and citizen identification system to the Lao side, in the presence of Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung and Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #transnational crime #Laos #Luong Tam Quang #Vanthong Kongmany #Vietnam-Laos relations #Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security Laos Vietnam
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