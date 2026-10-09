Indonesia seeks US technologies to boost oil output

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia is seeking to accelerate oil and gas exploration and production by adopting advanced US technologies, including supercomputing and geological data analysis, as it aims to raise crude oil output to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Yuliot Tanjung said Indonesia wants to strengthen cooperation between multinational oil and gas companies and domestic firms to make better use of the country’s oil and gas potential, according to Indonesia’s ANTARA news agency.

During his visit to the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting in Houston, Texas, in mid-September, Yuliot visited ExxonMobil and learned about its data-processing capabilities.

He highlighted the company’s ability to analyse up to 40 terabytes of data per second using supercomputers, saying the technology could help Indonesia map and assess oil and gas potential more accurately and identify promising areas for exploration.

Yuliot said technological cooperation could support Indonesia’s efforts to achieve its 1 million-bpd target.

The country aims to raise crude oil lifting to 612,500 bpd in 2027, from 610,000 bpd in 2026, according to Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia.

To increase output, Indonesia plans to develop new oil wells in several areas and apply enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technology to existing fields.

ExxonMobil has operated in Indonesia for years and has been involved in oil production at the Cepu Block since 2005. The block, located in East Java and Central Java provinces, accounts for about 25-30% of Indonesia’s crude oil output, according to the company./.