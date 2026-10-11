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Digital platforms take Ha Tinh specialities to wider markets

More than 200 OCOP products are being promoted through digital platforms as the central province of Ha Tinh steps up efforts to expand markets for its agricultural and speciality products. By connecting producers with e-commerce platforms and organising Mega Live sessions from production areas, the province is bringing local products closer to consumers nationwide and opening up new sales opportunities.

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