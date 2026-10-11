Sci-Tech

CMC showcases homegrown AI solutions for public services, business management

CMC presented its “Make in Vietnam, Made by CMC” AI ecosystem, developed on the basis of digital infrastructure, core technologies and specialised AI platforms under the company’s AI-X strategy.

Visitors learn about CMC’s "Make in Vietnam, Made by CMC" ecosystem of AI solutions. (Photo published by VNA)
Visitors learn about CMC’s "Make in Vietnam, Made by CMC" ecosystem of AI solutions. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – CMC Technology Group showcased its homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for public services, business management, security surveillance and traffic monitoring at a national digital transformation event in Hanoi on October 9.

Held by the Ministry of Science and Technology ahead of National Digital Transformation Day on October 10, the event featured technology demonstrations and discussions on practical AI applications for government agencies, businesses and society.

CMC presented its “Make in Vietnam, Made by CMC” AI ecosystem, developed on the basis of digital infrastructure, core technologies and specialised AI platforms under the company’s AI-X strategy.

Dang Tung Son, CMC’s Executive Vice President and CEO, introduced CLEX, a national AI platform for public services designed to help civil servants, particularly at the commune levels, access legal regulations and handle professional tasks more efficiently.

The platform reflects the company’s focus on applying AI to practical administrative needs, including improving access to legal information and supporting the delivery of public services.

CMC is committed to working with government agencies to bring AI into practical use, with clear responsibilities, tasks, deliverables and deadlines, Son said, adding that the company aims to master Vietnamese technologies and legal data so that AI can go beyond being a support tool to improve public administration and service quality for people and businesses.

Alongside the main programme, CMC demonstrated solutions from its C-OpenAI open ecosystem, built on 25 homegrown core technologies. The portfolio illustrates AI applications ranging from security and image analytics to enterprise management and public administration.

Visitors explored CIVAMS, CMC AI Box, CMC AI Vision, C-AI Office, C-AGENT and CLEX. CIVAMS supports intelligent image management and analysis for security surveillance and traffic monitoring, while CMC AI Box and CMC AI Vision provide edge AI processing capabilities.

C-AI Office helps digitise office workflows, document management and business operations. Meanwhile, C-AGENT automates interactions and improves user support. CLEX is designed to assist civil servants with legal searches and professional tasks.

Live demonstrations allowed visitors to explore applications in data processing, image analysis, workflow automation and specialised operations, showing how AI can serve different needs across public services and business activities.

Under its AI-X and Go Global directions, CMC is focusing on digital infrastructure, digital and AI transformation, information security, core technologies and global technology services, while investing in the development of highly skilled personnel.

The company aims to combine digital infrastructure and core technology capabilities with specialised AI solutions. At the same time, it prioritises technological self-reliance, data security and digital sovereignty. It also plans to strengthen cooperation with government agencies and organisations to accelerate real-world technology adoption.

The event provided CMC with an opportunity to showcase its homegrown AI solutions, share implementation experience and connect with regulators, local authorities and businesses./.​

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #CMC #AI solution #public services #AI solutions #National Digital Transformation Day
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