Hanoi Old Quarter launches pilot smart street model

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem ward launched a pilot smart street model on October 9 along the Hang Dao–Hang Ngang–Hang Duong–Dong Xuan–Hang Giay route, integrating digital services with heritage preservation, tourism and commerce.

The initiative, introduced at 48 Hang Ngang street ahead of National Digital Transformation Day (October 10), aims to improve experiences for residents, visitors and businesses while promoting the Old Quarter’s cultural values.

The five-street route, home to 562 business establishments, features free high-speed Wi-Fi, QR-coded street signs linking to bilingual Vietnamese–English heritage information at phocohanoi.hoankiem.vn, an AI chatbot system, GPS-enabled digital maps and 360-degree images of heritage sites.

They provide information on local history, attractions, cuisine and shopping, helping visitors explore the area and plan their itineraries.

Nguyen Hong Trang, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Hoan Kiem ward People’s Committee, said the model aims to make the Old Quarter’s historical and cultural values more accessible while applying technology to practical urban needs.

The initiative also supports digital transformation among the 562 business establishments through QR and contactless payments, sales management software, e-invoices, online tax services and e-commerce platforms.

The ward is working with tax authorities, banks, technology companies and heritage organisations to implement the model. It will assess performance and gather feedback before considering the expansion of suitable solutions to other streets.

The pilot model seeks to combine heritage preservation with digital innovation, supporting tourism, traditional businesses and more efficient urban governance in Hanoi’s Old Quarter./.