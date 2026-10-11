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Argentine businesses eye market expansion in Vietnam

The Argentina Chamber of Commerce for Asia-Pacific recently held a seminar in Buenos Aires, providing information, facilitating business connections and discussing opportunities in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Vietnam and Indonesia.

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