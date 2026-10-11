National Assembly President departs for official visit to China



Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man left Hanoi on October 11 for an official visit to China, where he will co-chair the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China.



The visit is made at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.



The delegation includes Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, and members of the Party Central Committee: NA Vice President and Chairman of the Vietnam-China Parliamentary Friendship Group Nguyen Doan Anh, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh, Chairman of the NA Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Nguyen Thanh Hai, and Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations Vu Hai Ha.



Other members are deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Van Phuong, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Hien, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, and Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc.



Alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Vinh Long provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Minh Dung, and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh are also part of the delegation.



This is NA President Man’s first visit to China in his capacity as Vietnam’s top legislator. The visit aims to further implement the foreign policy set out at the 14th National Party Congress, enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between Vietnam’s National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China, and reaffirm the pivotal role of parliamentary cooperation in the overall Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership./.







VNA