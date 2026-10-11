Politics

NA President arrives in Beijing, beginning official visit to China

Vietnam–China relations have continued to develop, particularly following reciprocal visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport at noon on October 11 (local time), beginning an official visit to China. (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport at noon on October 11 (local time), beginning an official visit to China. (Photo: VNA)


Beijing (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at noon on October 11 (local time), beginning an official visit to China, where he will co-chair the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China (NPC).

The visit is made at the invitation of Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee Zhao Leji.

Welcoming NA President Man and his entourage at the airport were Wang Dongming, member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee; Song Rui, Deputy Secretary-General of the NPC Standing Committee; Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh; and officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, along with members of the Vietnamese community in China.

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President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and Vice Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee Wang Dongming at the airport. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–China relations have continued to develop, particularly following reciprocal visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. Political trust has continued to deepen, with the establishment of many new mechanisms reflecting a high level of mutual trust.

Defence and security cooperation has become more substantive. Economic, trade, investment and tourism ties and infrastructure connectivity have grown strongly, with new breakthroughs, particularly in railway connectivity.

China is Vietnam’s largest trading partner, while Vietnam is China’s largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its fourth-largest trading partner worldwide by country. Bilateral trade reached 256.4 billion USD in 2025, up 24.8% year on year, and 216.1 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, up 35.2%. Local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges have been vibrant, while multilateral coordination has grown increasingly close.

Bilateral legislative cooperation has continued to strengthen, yielding tangible results. High-level exchanges and contacts between the two legislatures have been held regularly.

Vietnamese Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said this is NA President Man’s first trip to China in his current position.
He described the visit as an important diplomatic event that aims to continue implementing the foreign policy outlined at the 14th National Party Congress, contributing to further consolidating and developing Vietnam-China relations and enhancing the effectiveness of parliamentary cooperation as a key pillar of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Established in 2024, the cooperation committee mechanism represents the highest-level form of inter-parliamentary cooperation that the two sides have established with only a small number of other countries worldwide. The session is a substantive initiative that provides an opportunity for the two legislative bodies to exchange views and translate strategic orientations into concrete measures to strengthen coordination, further improve the legal framework for bilateral cooperation, and monitor and push ahead with the implementation of mutual perceptions and agreements reached at various levels.

Vu expressed confidence that the visit would deliver practical results as bilateral relations continue to develop positively./.

VNA
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