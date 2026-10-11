Hiroshima concert spreads message of peace, Vietnam-Japan friendship

Tokyo (VNA) – A charity concert featuring traditional Vietnamese music was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on October 9 to raise support for Agent Orange victims and promote peace as well as friendship between Vietnam and Japan.

The “Love & Peace Concert 2026 in Hiroshima” drew around 400 guests, including Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Nguyen Truong Son, local officials, representatives of Vietnam-Japan friendship organisations, Vietnamese and Japanese people.

The event was held under the sponsorship of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka, Hiroshima authorities and other relevant organisations.

Speaking at the event, Cao Thanh Dinh, a representative of the organising committee, highlighted the significance of holding a charity concert in Hiroshima, a city devastated by an atomic bomb and now a symbol of the aspiration for peace.

As the world continues to face conflicts, wars and the risk of weapons of mass destruction being used, he said, the concert served as a reminder of the international community’s shared responsibility to safeguard peace and support victims still suffering the long-term consequences of war.

Dinh told the Vietnam News Agency that preparations had begun in February 2026, bringing together organisations, volunteers, artists and peace advocates who share an affection for Vietnam.

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Nguyen Duc, a Vietnamese Agent Orange victim, meets with Japanese participants at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The programme saw the participation of Nguyen Duc, an Agent Orange victim from Vietnam. Before the concert, he visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, where he laid flowers in memory of the victims of the atomic bombing. He also joined a dialogue with Kiriake Chieko, a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, to share memories of war, its devastating consequences and their common aspiration for peace.

At the concert, Duc expressed his hope that music, particularly traditional instruments from Vietnam and Japan, would help people of both countries better understand one another and work together to preserve peace for future generations.

The Bong Sen Art Troupe from Vietnam was the main artistic highlight, presenting traditional music and dances under the theme “54 ethnic groups weave a millennia-old harmony of Vietnamese culture”.

Alongside the performances, visitors viewed an exhibition on the consequences of Agent Orange and support activities for victims in Vietnam. Fundraising products and an autograph session with Duc also attracted considerable interest./.

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