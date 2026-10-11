Vietnam youth campaign generates 1.3 billion social media reach

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2026 “I Love My Fatherland” campaign has generated nearly 1.3 billion social media reach, engaging millions of young people in activities promoting patriotism, community service and national pride.

The Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee held the campaign’s seventh and final leg in Hanoi on October 10, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the federation’s traditional day (October 15, 1956–2026).

The campaign mobilised more than 7.9 million youth-member participations in heritage and history-related activities and delivered 1,050 youth projects, with a combined value of nearly 60 billion VND (2.3 million USD).

Speaking at the event, Le Hai Long, Standing Vice President of the federation’s Central Committee, said patriotism should be demonstrated through practical and sustained action. He urged young people to take greater responsibility for national development and lead efforts in digital transformation, innovation and entrepreneurship to contribute to sustainable development in their hometowns and the country.

After 70 years of development, the federation has grown into a broad-based organisation bringing together more than 9 million members, seven collective member organisations, 34 provincial-level chapters, four affiliated units and six overseas chapters, he said.

Long noted that the campaign’s value extended beyond its projects and figures, helping nurture national pride, strengthen young people’s sense of responsibility and inspire their desire to contribute to the Fatherland.

Launched in Nghe An in May 2026, the campaign ran through seven legs linked to historical and cultural sites across the country, covering six legs and seven destinations in Nghe An, Hue, Tuyen Quang, Dien Bien, Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City and Ca Mau before concluding in Hanoi.

Organisers reported 3,100 flag-raising ceremonies at historical sites and landmarks, attracting more than 530,000 youth-member participants. Youth chapters also organised 2,518 visits to historical and cultural sites, alongside nearly 1,700 tribute activities, meetings with historical witnesses and support programmes for policy-beneficiary families and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.

In social welfare, 86,000 gifts and scholarships were presented to disadvantaged students, young people and vulnerable residents. Meanwhile, 196 life-skills activities and training camps attracted 13,181 participants, while 1,074 sports events and exchanges drew 103,161 participants.

Digital engagement was another highlight, with more than 155,000 inspiring stories and 24,000 videos shared under the campaign theme. Activities involving communications products and AI-generated content attracted 139,696 youth-member participants.

The federation’s websites and social media pages recorded nearly 232 million views and reach, while more than 17,600 TikTok videos using the hashtags #ToiYeuToQuocToi and #70NamHoiLHTNVN garnered nearly 560 million views.

At the ceremony, the federation presented certificates of merit to 15 provincial-level chapters for outstanding campaign implementation, as well as 23 collectives and 24 individuals for their contributions to activities marking its 70th anniversary.

On the same day, young volunteers took part in a “Voluntary Saturday” programme across 126 communes and wards in Hanoi, demonstrating their commitment to community service./.