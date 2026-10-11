Politics

Vietnam, China to boost legislative, people-to-people exchanges

To further consolidate the three pillars of political, material and social foundations underpinning ties between the two Parties and countries, NA President Man proposed maintaining exchanges at all levels, strengthening national defence-security ties, and supporting each other’s development and international standing.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (left) meets with Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning in Beijing on October 11. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (left) meets with Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning in Beijing on October 11. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) - National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing on October 11 during his official visit to China.

NA President Man conveyed congratulations from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders on the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (October 1). He also congratulated China on its major theoretical and practical achievements in reform, opening-up and national modernisation, including the CPPCC National Committee’s contributions.

He voiced confidence that under the CPC Central Committee leadership, with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at its core, China will reach its goal of building a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful, contributing to common development and prosperity in the region and the world.

Wang, for his part, sent greetings to General Secretary and President Lam and other key Vietnamese leaders. He congratulated Vietnam on its major theoretical and practical achievements, which show the vitality and bright prospects of the country’s socialist cause, and affirmed support for Vietnam in achieving its development goals in the new era.

Wang praised the highly successful state visit to China by General Secretary and President Lam and welcomed the top Vietnamese legislator’s visit, saying it will help put into effect the common understandings reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries.

China always attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam and stands ready to follow through on the high-level common understandings and six major orientations to advance the China-Vietnam Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

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At the meeting between National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning in Beijing on October 11. (Photo: VNA)

Both sides hailed important and comprehensive progress in Vietnam-China relations in recent years. Political trust has deepened; exchanges among legislatures, Fatherland Front organisations and political consultative bodies have grown closer and more substantive, practical cooperation has made new breakthroughs across various fields, and people-to-people exchanges have become increasingly vibrant and diverse.

To further consolidate the three pillars of political, material and social foundations underpinning ties between the two Parties and countries, NA President Man proposed maintaining exchanges at all levels, strengthening national defence-security ties, and supporting each other’s development and international standing.

He called for more effective economic, trade and investment ties, greater connectivity and tangible benefits for their people. He urged faster cooperation on railway lines linking the two countries and international rail transport, wider opening of the Chinese market to Vietnamese farm produce, more visible progress in science - technology, and an effective launch of the Vietnam-China Year of tourism cooperation.

The Vietnamese leader also suggested both sides further uphold the particularly important role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the CPPCC National Committee in building popular support for bilateral ties, increase exchanges among mass organisations, and step up public communication to foster friendship.

Agreeing with the guest’s proposals, Wang called for coordinated cooperation through all channels and at all levels, and an effective rollout of plans for high-level exchanges. He also urged full use of mechanisms such as the 3+3 strategic dialogue on diplomacy, national defense - security, and bilateral cooperation steering committee.

He suggested more exchanges of theory and experience in Party building and national governance, closer alignment of the two countries’ quality development strategies, faster railway connectivity projects, and concrete early progress in trade, investment, smart border gates, cross-border economic cooperation zones, science - technology, artificial intelligence, digital economy and green economy.

China stands ready to facilitate more imports of Vietnamese farm produce and support Chinese enterprises in expanding investment in Vietnam, Wang said, praising the guest’s contributions to friendly cooperation between the CPPCC National Committee and the VFF Central Committee.

The CPPCC values and supports friendly exchanges among all walks of life in the two countries, particularly the youth, Wang said. He urged an effective rollout of people-to-people exchanges such as the Red Journey and the China-Vietnam Year of tourism cooperation, along with expanded cooperation in tourism, education, culture and locality-to-locality exchanges.

The two sides agreed to step up multilateral coordination and support each other in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in 2026 and 2027. They also pledged to better manage and settle differences, helping maintain peace and stability at sea and in the region./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam-China relations #National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man #CPPCC China
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