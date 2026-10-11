Society

Vietnamese community in China urged to stay united, contribute to homeland

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man reaffirmed that the Party and State regard overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the nation and are committed to mobilising their potential and supporting their legitimate interests.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man on October 11 meets with the Vietnamese community in China. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man on October 11 meets with the Vietnamese community in China. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man on October 11 called on the Vietnamese community in China to maintain solidarity, preserve national cultural identity and contribute knowledge and resources to the homeland’s development, while urging Vietnamese diplomatic missions to better support overseas Vietnamese.

The top legislator made the appeal at a meeting with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in China during his official visit to the country, where he will co-chair the second session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and China’s National People’s Congress.

Reporting to the NA President, Ambassador Pham Thanh Binh said the Vietnamese community in China numbers more than 100,000 people, including around 25,000 students. The community maintains close ties, patriotism and a strong attachment to the homeland, while preserving Vietnamese cultural identity and promoting the country and its people in China.

Its members also help strengthen friendship between the two peoples and closely follow developments at home, appreciating the Party and State’s attention to overseas Vietnamese, he said.

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and delegates lay a wreath at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh at the Vietnamese Embassy in China. (Photo: VNA)

The ambassador highlighted Politburo Resolution No. 23 on overseas Vietnamese affairs, which reaffirms the community’s position as an integral part of the great national unity bloc. He said overseas Vietnamese hope the resolution would translate into more favourable conditions for maintaining ties with the homeland and contributing their knowledge, experience and resources to national construction, development and defence.

Representatives of the community and Vietnamese students also expressed interest in major policies adopted by the Party and State, including Resolution No. 23, Resolution No. 29 on fundamental and comprehensive education reform and Resolution No. 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation. They pledged to serve as bridges promoting Vietnamese culture and the country’s image internationally, and expressed their readiness to make contributions whenever the homeland needs them.

Speaking at the meeting, NA President Man conveyed greetings and best wishes from Party and State leaders to embassy staff and the Vietnamese community.

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NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

He briefted the community on the domestic situation and stressed the NA’s prominent role in adopting major national decisions and building a favourable legal environment for rapid and sustainable development, helping enhance Vietnam’s international standing.

NA President Man reaffirmed that the Party and State regard overseas Vietnamese as an inseparable part of the nation and are committed to mobilising their potential and supporting their legitimate interests.

He urged Vietnamese communities in China and elsewhere to remain united and support one another. He also called on Vietnamese diplomatic missions to ensure Resolution No. 23 is implemented effectively, helping overseas Vietnamese access favourable legal conditions for residence and civil-status matters, comply with local laws, preserve the Vietnamese language and culture, and promote the country and its people to international friends./.

VNA
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