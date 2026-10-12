Politics

Cambodian media give heavy coverage to Vietnamese PM’s visit

The Khmer Times reported that the two PMs witnessed the signing of six agreements spanning national security, drug prevention and control, trade, culture and education. Companies also exchanged five economic documents at the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Forum 2026. The newspaper said the visit bolsters political trust and economic integration ahead of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.

An article on Cambodianess.com (Photo published by VNA)
An article on Cambodianess.com (Photo published by VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian media devoted extensive coverage on October 10-11 to Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s official visit.

The Khmer Times, in an October 11 article headlined “Vietnamese PM wraps up official visit to Cambodia with key trade and security pacts”, reported that the two PMs witnessed the signing of six agreements spanning national security, drug prevention and control, trade, culture and education. Companies also exchanged five economic documents at the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Forum 2026. The newspaper said the visit bolsters political trust and economic integration ahead of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.

Cambodianess.com, in an October 10 article titled “Cambodia, Vietnam deepen ties with six deals, reaffirm 20 billion USD trade target”, said the two leaders welcomed progress across multiple fields and agreed to lift relations to a new level. They discussed stepping up cooperation in politics, national defence- security, economy, trade and investment, agriculture, energy, education and vocational training, infrastructure connectivity and tourism. They also shared views on pushing people-to-people and youth exchanges among border provinces.

The article added that according to Cambodia’s General Department of Customs and Excise, Cambodia exported nearly 3 billion USD worth of goods to Vietnam in the first eight months of 2026, up 7.6% year on year. Cambodia welcomed more than 1 million Vietnamese visitors in 2025, making Vietnam one of its largest sources of international tourists. A growing number of Cambodians are also travelling to Vietnam for tourism and healthcare, with arrivals jumping 45% in 2025 from 2024.

Also on October 10, the Cambodian News Agency AKP reported that PM Hung concluded his visit, and carried a press release from Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the outcomes.

The same day, Fresh News noted that Cambodian PM Samdech Hun Manet and his Vietnamese counterpart Hung agreed to elevate bilateral ties and expand joint work in key areas during their talks in Phnom Penh on October 9./.

VNA
#Cambodia-Vietnam relations #PM Samdech Hun Manet #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung Cambodia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between businesses of the two countries (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia look to elevate economic links

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said that economic, trade and investment cooperation constitutes an important pillar of bilateral ties, which has achieved positive results. However, considerable room remains for further expansion to match the strong political ties and the potential of both countries.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Georgia Nguyen Thanh Le. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese Vice President’s visit to boost Vietnam, Georgia’s roles as regional gateways

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan’s official visit to Georgia underscores the importance Vietnam attaches to its traditional friendship with Georgia and provides an opportunity for the two sides’ leaders to identify priorities, set directions and agree on concrete measures to capitalise on their respective strengths and unleash resources to meet each country’s development needs.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (left) meets with Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning in Beijing on October 11. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China to boost legislative, people-to-people exchanges

To further consolidate the three pillars of political, material and social foundations underpinning ties between the two Parties and countries, NA President Man proposed maintaining exchanges at all levels, strengthening national defence-security ties, and supporting each other’s development and international standing.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (centre) attends an experience-sharing seminar with Beijing’s people’s congresses on October 11. (Photo: VNA)

NA President visits Beijing legislative liaison station

Praising the model of bringing legislative work closer to grassroots communities, voters and the public in Nanmofang and Beijing at large, National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man said Vietnam attaches importance to legislative work in building a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people and for the people. That includes listening to experts, intellectuals, businesses, voters and the general public, especially those directly affected by policies and laws.

A building collapses and vehicles are damaged following an earthquake in Penonomé, Coclé province, central Panama, on October 9. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vietnam sends condolences to Panama over serious earthquake

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on October 11 sent a message of condolences to Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino Quintero following an earthquake on October 9 that injured many people and caused heavy damage.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam pledges to advance rule of law at home, uphold law-based global order at UN

As it updates its legal framework, Vietnam has also put in place rules governing digital technologies, personal data protection, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. The country upgraded its National Legal Database and expanded digital platforms to broaden access to legal information, education and aid.

President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport at noon on October 11 (local time), beginning an official visit to China. (Photo: VNA)

NA President arrives in Beijing, beginning official visit to China

Vietnam–China relations have continued to develop, particularly following reciprocal visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man leaves Hanoi on October 11 for an official visit to China. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President departs for official visit to China

The visit aims to further implement the foreign policy set out at the 14th National Party Congress, enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between Vietnam’s National Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China, and reaffirm the pivotal role of parliamentary cooperation in the overall Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Officials pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the fourth ASEAN–China Justice Forum in Da Nang on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang hosts fourth ASEAN–China Justice Forum

The forum offers a venue for participants to share experience in handling cross-border criminal cases and civil and commercial disputes, as well as to explore ways for more effective cooperation in line with national laws and international treaties.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji at the first session of the Cooperation Committee between the two legislative bodies in Hanoi on August 31, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator’s visit to step up Vietnam–China parliamentary ties

NA President Tran Thanh Man's visit is expected to mark further progress in cooperation between the two Parties and countries, as well as between their parliaments, helping to further develop the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Phnom Penh at noon October 10, concluding the wo-day official visit to Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung wraps up official visit to Cambodia

PM Le Minh Hung’s first official visit to Cambodia as head of the Vietnamese Government is an important diplomatic activity, demonstrating the high priority that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam attach to relations with Cambodia.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM pledges continued support for Vietnamese community in Cambodia

Sharing the difficulties facing Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia, PM Le Minh Hung said the Vietnamese Government will continue to urge Cambodia to provide favourable conditions for the community to stabilise their lives and secure sustainable livelihoods.