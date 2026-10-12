Politics

Vietnam values ties with US film, television, digital content studios

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) of the US welcomes Vietnam’s efforts to protect IP rights, including improvements to the legal framework and action against violations. The association is ready to work with Vietnam, share information and bolster its ability to protect IP rights, helping build an attractive and reliable environment for foreign firms.

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam values cooperation with the US, including the Motion Picture Association (MPA)’s important role in linking leading US film, television and digital content companies with Vietnamese partners, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

During a reception in Hanoi on October 12 for MPA President and Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific Urmila Venugopalan, Hang thanked the association for propelling the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and, in particular, bilateral cooperation in film and culture.

She outlined several of Vietnam’s economic goals for the new period, including double-digit GDP growth and making science, technology and innovation new growth drivers.

Vietnam always values and offers all possible support to US firms to invest in the country, she said, hoping that the MPA will encourage its member companies to expand operations in Vietnam and bring Vietnamese cinema to international audiences.

She added that Vietnam attaches importance to protecting and enforcing intellectual property (IP) rights and has made substantial efforts in recent years. She called on the MPA to keep supporting Vietnam and objectively recognise those efforts.

Venugopalan, in reply, described the MPA as an association of seven leading US film producers and distributors, including Warner Bros and Disney. Its members operate across media, entertainment and technology.

MPA members want long-term partnerships with Vietnam and praise its abundant talent and quality film output. They are keenly interested in the Vietnamese market and want to invest in making and spreading locally rooted cinematic stories, she said.

She noted that the MPA fully understands and welcomes Vietnam’s efforts to protect IP rights, including improvements to the legal framework and action against violations. The association is ready to work with Vietnam, share information and bolster its ability to protect IP rights, helping build an attractive and reliable environment for foreign firms, she said.

The MPA side also expressed interest in coordinating and supporting relevant activities as Vietnam prepares to host APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027.

Hang welcomed the proposal and invited the association to join suitable activities during APEC Year 2027./.

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