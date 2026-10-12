Politics

Deputy PM urges stronger Vietnam-Japan cooperation in human resources training

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang highlighted Takebe Tsutomu’s contributions to the Vietnam – Japan friendship, particularly in cultural and people-to-people exchanges, local cooperation, education and human resources training through the VJU project.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (right) receives Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Takebe Tsutomu in Hanoi on October 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (right) receives Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Takebe Tsutomu in Hanoi on October 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has called on Japanese businesses, educational institutions, and universities to strengthen links with the Vietnam-Japan University (VJU) to train high-quality human resources, towards meeting the development needs of both countries.

At a reception for Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Takebe Tsutomu in Hanoi on October 12, Thang highlighted Takebe’s contributions to the Vietnam – Japan friendship, particularly in cultural and people-to-people exchanges, local cooperation, education and human resources training through the VJU project. He also congratulated Takebe on the successful Vietnam Festival in Hokkaido in August 2026.

Takebe welcomed progress on the university project, describing it as a symbol of bilateral cooperation in human resources training that he had worked hard to promote.

As the university marks its 10th founding anniversary in 2026, he expressed his hope that it would continue to grow amid Vietnam’s ongoing education and training reforms. He called for the Vietnamese Government’s continued support and proposed a cooperation model linking the State, university and businesses to help the institution develop high-quality human resources and contribute to socio-economic growth in both countries.

Acknowledging Takebe’s proposals, Thang said that the two sides are actively advancing the project, which has made positive progress.

He expressed his hope that Takebe would mobilise Japanese businesses, research institutes and universities to partner with the VJU, to connect human resources with the needs of businesses in the two nations, and promote high-quality human resource training programmes in semiconductors, digital transformation, green transition and AI at the university.

The Vietnamese official suggested Takebe promote bilateral cooperation in culture, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and local-level ties, and encourage the Japanese government and local authorities to continue supporting Vietnamese trainees and workers in Japan by improving their working conditions and quality of life./.​

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Vietnam-Japan cooperation #human resources training #people-to-people exchanges #Vietnam-Japan University #Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Japan Vietnam
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