Top leader urges Military Region 2 to strengthen defence readiness

Phu Tho (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has urged Military Region 2 to closely monitor developments, provide timely strategic advice and maintain the initiative in safeguarding the Fatherland under all circumstances.

Addressing a ceremony in Phu Tho on October 12 marking the 80th traditional day of the armed forces of Military Region 2 (October 19, 1946–2026), the top leader, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, called for the effective implementation of the Party’s military and defence guidelines and the strategy for safeguarding the Fatherland in the new situation, in line with local conditions.

He stressed the need to identify risks early, accurately assess developments and address problems at the grassroots level. Military Region 2 must strengthen coordination and information sharing with police, relevant agencies and local authorities, with clear responsibilities at every level.

He praised the force’s outstanding achievements and significant contributions over the past 80 years, and noted that national defence faced increasing requirements amid an uncertain and unpredictable global and regional situation. Commanders must stay close to the grassroots, understand local conditions and prepare response plans, he said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam presents the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces title to Military Region 2 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam called for stronger political resolve, strict discipline and exemplary conduct among officers. Training must reflect assigned missions, terrain and operational conditions, while exercises should test command capacity, coordination, mobility and emergency response. The region should also keep pace with advances in military science and technology.

He urged troops to strengthen ties with local communities through practical support, respect for ethnic customs and languages, and attentive listening to residents’ concerns. In disaster-prone areas, forces must prepare personnel, equipment and evacuation and rescue plans, prioritising the protection of human life while ensuring rescuers’ safety.

He also stressed the need to improve logistical and technical support, living conditions for troops and policies for military families and people with meritorious service. Military Region 2 should step up the search for, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains under the 500-day campaign.

It should also strengthen defence diplomacy to help maintain peaceful, friendly and cooperative borders, translating assigned tasks into concrete action plans with clear responsibilities and regular reviews, he said.

At the ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam presented the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces title to Military Region 2 under the Ministry of National Defence in recognition of its outstanding achievements in training, combat readiness, military building and national defence.

Maj. Gen. Tran Van Bac, Commander of Military Region 2, said established on October 19, 1946, the armed forces of Military Region 2 contributed to major victories in the resistance wars against French colonialism and US imperialism, including the 1954 Dien Bien Phu victory and the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, and fought to defend the northern border, notably on the Vi Xuyen front.

In the renewal period, the forces have continued to strengthen defence capabilities, build a firm all-people national defence posture and remain ready to fulfil assigned missions under all circumstances./.

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