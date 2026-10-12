☀️ Morning digest on October 12

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



– A ceremony was held by the Hanoi Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee on October 10 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Capital Armed Forces (October 19, 1946–2026).



Addressing the event, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, emphasised that under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, directly and regularly guided by the Hanoi Party Committee and the Central Military Commission, and supported by the people, the Capital Armed Forces have maintained a close-knit bond with the Party organisation, administration, and citizens of Hanoi over the past eight decades. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung paid courtesy visits to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 10.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni, the Vietnamese leader expressed his delight at visiting Cambodia for the first time in his capacity as Prime Minister. He congratulated the Cambodian people on their immense and comprehensive achievements in national development over more than two decades of the King's reign, under the leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly and the Government, and with the strong support of the public. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level Vietnamese delegation visited the Angkormilk project of the Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) in Phnom Penh on October 10.



PM Hung, who was on an official visit to Cambodia, highly valued the outstanding achievements of the project, describing it as vivid proof of the success of Vietnamese investments in Cambodia that has contributed to Vietnam–Cambodia relations. Read full story



– National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing on October 11 during his official visit to China.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (left) meets with Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning in Beijing on October 11. (Photo: VNA)

Both sides hailed important and comprehensive progress in Vietnam-China relations in recent years. Political trust has deepened; exchanges among legislatures, Fatherland Front organisations and political consultative bodies have grown closer and more substantive, practical cooperation has made new breakthroughs across various fields, and people-to-people exchanges have become increasingly vibrant and diverse. Read full story



– National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man toured the Nanmofang township legislative liaison station in Beijing’s Chaoyang district shortly after arriving for an official visit to China on October 11.



NA President Man was briefed on effective and innovative approaches the station uses to collect public feedback on draft legal documents. Those give deputies to people’s congresses at all levels more chances to engage voters and feed public concerns into the drafting, review and adoption of policy documents. Read full story



– Vietnam welcomes the European Union (EU)'s decision to remove the country from its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang stated on October 10.



In response to a reporter’s question about Vietnam’s reaction to the EU’s decision, Hang said the move shows the recognition of Vietnam’s recent efforts to improve its legal framework and policies and enhance enforcement in practice to create a favourable, transparent and stable business and investment environment in line with international standards and practices. Read full story



– A nationwide campaign was launched on October 10, calling on all people to practice physical training for public health and for a healthy and prosperous Vietnam.



The launch was held at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hanoi and simultaneously broadcast to 34 provinces and cities nationwide. Read full story./.