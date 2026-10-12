Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 12

A ceremony marking the 80th traditional day of the armed forces of Military Region 2, NA President Tran Thanh Man's meeting with a delegation of Chinese friendship figures, and the fisheries sector striving for 12 billion USD in exports are among news highlights on October 12.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 12

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has urged Military Region 2 to closely monitor developments, provide timely strategic advice and maintain the initiative in safeguarding the Fatherland under all circumstances.

Addressing a ceremony in Phu Tho on October 12 marking the 80th traditional day of the armed forces of Military Region 2 (October 19, 1946–2026), the top leader, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, called for the effective implementation of the Party’s military and defence guidelines and the strategy for safeguarding the Fatherland in the new situation, in line with local conditions. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted Luxembourg Minister of Finance Gilles Roth in Hanoi on October 12, calling for stronger bilateral cooperation and support for the development of Vietnam’s International Financial Centre.

vietnam-luxembourg.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Luxembourg Minister of Finance Gilles Roth at their meeting in Hanoi on October 12, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung proposed that Luxembourg share experience in institutional development, fund and asset management, green finance and financial supervision, while supporting human resources training and connecting Luxembourg’s financial institutions with Vietnam International Financial Centre’s ecosystem. Read full story

– National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with a delegation of Chinese friendship figures led by Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), in Beijing on October 12, as part of his official visit to China.

The Vietnamese NA leader thanked the CPAFFC, the China-Vietnam Friendship Association and Chinese friendship figures for their deep affection for Vietnam and their sustained contributions to Vietnam-China relations over the years. Read full story

– President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on October 12 morning as part of his official visit to China and co-chairing of the second meeting of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China (NPC).

After touring the museum and receiving briefings on its exhibition areas, NA President Man said that Vietnam also commenced construction of the Museum of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Hanoi. He expressed his hope that the Museum of the CPC will support Vietnam and share experience in structural planning, architectural design and the display of artefacts. Read full story

– Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on October 12 called for stronger policy implementation, administrative reform and more effective mobilisation of development resources to help Da Nang city achieve rapid and sustainable growth and improve people’s living standards.

He said the upcoming second session of the 16th National Assembly will require further innovation in lawmaking and legal system improvement. Laws must not only serve regulatory purposes but also facilitate development, remove bottlenecks, unlock resources and protect the legitimate rights and interests of the people. Read full story

– Vietnam’s fisheries output is estimated at nearly 7.9 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, up 3.9% year-on-year, supporting the sector’s annual export target of 12 billion USD. However, rising input costs, supply competition and slowing demand in some major markets are putting pressure on the sector in the remaining months.

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Workers process octopus for export to the Japanese market at Huy Nam Company in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), production continued to grow in September, with brackish-water shrimp farms entering their peak harvest season, tra fish production remaining stable and favourable marine fishing conditions helping ensure supplies for domestic consumption and export processing. Read full story

– The Saigon Telecommunication & Technologies Corporation (Saigontel) has been licensed to provide telecommunications services without network infrastructure and become an authorised distributor of Starlink in Vietnam, adding satellite connectivity to solutions serving businesses and industrial production.

According to Saigontel, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology issued Licence No. 11042/GP-SKHCN to the company on October 8, 2026, valid through December 31, 2030. Read full story./.

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