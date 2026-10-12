Politics

Lao Party leader to pay official visit to Vietnam

Vilay Lakhamfong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, will lead a high-ranking Lao delegation on an official visit to Vietnam from October 14 to 16.

Vilay Lakhamfong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
Vilay Lakhamfong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vilay Lakhamfong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, will lead a high-ranking Lao delegation on an official visit to Vietnam from October 14 to 16.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Tran Cam Tu, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

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