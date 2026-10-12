Politics

NA President Tran Thanh Man visits Museum of the Communist Party of China

Writing in the museum’s guestbook, President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man expressed his pleasure at visiting the museum and wished that the traditional friendship, Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance will remain evergreen and endure for generations to come.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (R) presents a gift to the Museum of the Communist Party of China. (Photo: VNA)
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man (R) presents a gift to the Museum of the Communist Party of China. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on October 12 morning as part of his official visit to China and co-chairing of the second meeting of the Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China (NPC).

The delegation was received by Bayanqolu, Chairman of the NPC’s Ethnic Affairs Committee and President of the China-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group; Song Rui, Deputy Secretary-General of the NPC Standing Committee; and the museum’s leaders.

After touring the museum and receiving briefings on its exhibition areas, NA President Man said that Vietnam also commenced construction of the Museum of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Hanoi. The project is expected to be inaugurated in early 2030, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPV (February 3, 1930–2030).

He expressed his hope that the Museum of the CPC will support Vietnam and share experience in structural planning, architectural design and the display of artefacts.

Writing in the museum’s guestbook, the NA President expressed his pleasure at visiting the museum and wished that the traditional friendship, Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance will remain evergreen and endure for generations to come.

vnanet-tranthanhman2.jpg
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visit the Museum of the Communist Party of China. (Photo: VNA)

The Museum of the CPC is a major historical and cultural institution established to honour and present the entire process of the Party’s formation and development from 1921 to the present, highlighting the Party’s leadership throughout China’s national development.

Construction of the museum began on September 10, 2018, and it was inaugurated on June 18, 2021, ahead of the Party’s 100th founding anniversary (July 1, 1921–2021). The museum began opening to the public on July 15, 2021.

Covering a total construction area of 147,000 square metres, the museum is divided into four main exhibition sections, featuring more than 2,500 photographs and over 4,500 artefacts./.

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